Thank Guac It's Cinco: Avocados From Mexico Brings Guacamole Front And Center To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With A 360 Marketing Campaign

Cinco De Mayo is the second-biggest consumption period of the year after the Big Game 1 , but according to a survey conducted in December 2020, 43% of consumers skipped their celebrations last year due to the pandemic. 2 To build excitement this year, AFM has been airing a new commercial that comically depicts why AFM guacamole is always at the center of any Cinco celebration. In the brand's signature fun-loving and humorous style, the ad reminds consumers that AFM is the go-to brand for Cinco good times by portraying a man who clones himself in order to enjoy "double the Cinco" by doubling up on the guac to make up for the "lost Cinco".

"Cinco De Mayo is a huge celebration in the U.S. and Avocados From Mexico is the brand that naturally brings good times to the forefront of the holiday," said Kevin Hamilton head of brand marketing, PR and strategy at Avocados From Mexico. "We're looking forward to leading the charge with consumers as they make up for last year by putting AFM guacamole at the center of their celebrations…Thank Guac It's Cinco!"

AFM is ensuring avocado shoppers have everything they need for a double Cinco celebration with retail partnerships helping revelers guac on in style. Grocery retailers across the country have eye-catching displays with two different partners that are consumer favorites: Bud Light® and NatureSweet® Tomatoes. "There is a high occurrence of co-purchase between avocados, tomatoes and beer thus making Bud Light® and NatureSweet® the perfect partners for Cinco," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade & Market Development. The co-branded displays will allow consumers to easily purchase their Cinco de Mayo essentials.

"Our research shows that in the 10 days leading up to Cinco, basket ring with avocados is more than two times greater compared to baskets without avocados3," said Bazan. "Additionally, we observed that U.S. consumers last year bought 20% more pounds of avocados during the week leading up to Cinco de Mayo than the prior year4. Our retail displays are meant to drive shopper engagement and increase units per trip," said Bazan. "With the growth of bagged fruit, we're encouraging retailers to include bagged avocados in their holiday displays. Bags drive more units per trip, and they represent a perfect solution for shoppers looking to make guacamole for their Cinco celebrations," said Bazan.

This Cinco, AFM is also serving up guacamole inspiration and rewards through their #TGICinco digital hub. The hub will feature a Guac Style Analyzer that determines guacamole recipe recommendations based on the users' personalities. Consumers can share their results on social media using #TGICinco for the chance to win prizes.

Rounding out AFM's 360 approach, the brand will join forces with On The Border, a chain of Tex-Mex food casual dining restaurants, to launch a Cinco program for the entire month of May.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, please visit AvocadosFromMexico.com

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

