"Thanks, But No Thanks": 33% of All Items Listed on OfferUp the Week After Christmas Are in New or Unopened Condition

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to buying the perfect holiday gift, it seems not all shoppers are hitting the mark. OfferUp , the largest mobile marketplace in the U.S. for local buyers and sellers, found that 33% of items listed on OfferUp in the days immediately following Christmas are categorized as being new or unopened, indicating a possible consumer preference for reselling unwanted holiday gifts rather than braving retail stores to return them.

A recent study from Finder.com found that 154 million American adults have admitted to getting at least one unwanted gift over the holidays. When it comes to which new and unopened items sellers are most eager to resell on OfferUp, books & magazines top the list with a 41% increase in new condition items being posted on the marketplace post-holiday. 15% of Computer software listings, including Apple and Adobe products are listed as new and 16% of furniture, which can be bought and sold locally, is listed as new.* OfferUp's mix of new and used items give buyers a unique opportunity to find great deals on the things they really want in the new year.

"Americans are becoming more conscious of how their purchasing decisions impact the environment, so it's not surprising to see an increased interest in resale for people who want to reduce their imprint," said Nick Huzar, CEO and co-founder of OfferUp. "We're also seeing a trend towards wider acceptance of secondhand gifts, which makes recommerce marketplaces like OfferUp a great option for people who want to make more sustainable holiday gift purchases for their friends and family."

According to a recent holiday survey from Accenture , 48% of respondents surveyed said they would consider giving second-hand clothing as gifts, and even more — 56% — said they would welcome gifts of this kind for themselves. With millions of items posted to the marketplace annually, OfferUp is a simple and more sustainable way for Americans to make money on unwanted items or find unique and thoughtful gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.

*Based on internal OfferUp data from November 2018 through January 2019.

