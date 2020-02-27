Thanks To Captain Morgan, 'Morgans' Can Score Free Tickets To Los Angeles Football Club's Match This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Major League Soccer season hasn't even kicked off yet, but there's already a clear winner: adults in the LA area named Morgan. Captain Morgan – Major League Soccer (MLS) partner - is promising up to 10 'Morgans' free tickets for them and up to two friends (21 or over) to LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB'S opening weekend match against Inter Miami CF on Sunday, March 1st at Banc of California Stadium. Captain Morgan wants to help fans join the fun and experience the action up close with their ticket promo.

Anyone of legal drinking age with a first, middle or last name of Morgan* can claim the tickets for their team by stopping by the Captain Morgan set up in Fan Fest on Christmas Tree Lane, directly north of Banc of California Stadium in front of the north gates between 12:00PM PST and 1:30PM PST on Sunday, March 1st**. Even if your name's not Morgan, anyone (21 and over) can stop by and check out the Captain Morgan set up and score other free giveaways.

"The anticipation for the 2020 LAFC season is palpable," said Christina Choi, DIAGEO Senior Vice President, Rum, Gin & Tequila. "It's such a fun experience to be able to take in the atmosphere and soccer culture by visiting the stadium, and feeling the fans' excitement as the first match of the season approaches. We're excited to help even more fans score tickets along the way."

Captain Morgan has had fans on its mind since it became the official spiced rum of MLS during the 2019 season. Earlier this week Captain Morgan announced their social sweepstakes, when a Captain scores, fans score. There's clearly more fun to be had as this sweeps gives fans the chance to win a trip for them and a guest to the 2020 MLS All-Star Week in Los Angeles for each goal scored by any player wearing the Captain's armband for his club this weekend. All that fans 21+ have to do for a chance to win is follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and comment #CaptainScoresSweepstakes and the city of the MLS club they support on the Instagram post describing the sweepstakes by 11:59:59pm EST on March 1, 2020.

No Purchase Necessary. Must be 21 or older. Official rules and details for receiving tickets can be found at www.captainmorgancontestrules.com. For more fun from the MLS Opening weekend and all season long, follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter. Whether you're taking in the match at the stadium or watching it from the pub with friends, always enjoy Captain Morgan responsibly. Captain's orders!

*As shown on photo ID. Must be legal U.S. resident & otherwise eligible as per Official Rules. Up to a total of 10 'Morgans' and their crews will be selected, for a maximum number of 30 tickets. **Tickets available while supplies last. Award of tickets subject to verification by independent judges.

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. With the promise that there's more fun to be had, Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to get the crew together and find the fun in each day. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 25th Season in 2020 – features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

