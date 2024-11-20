Thanksgiving Serves up Perfect Storm for Plumbers and Drain Cleaners

"Brown Friday" is Busiest Day of the Year for Roto-Rooter

CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No other day of the year is as busy for plumbers as the day after Thanksgiving. Big holiday meal preparation and kitchen cleanup create the perfect storm for plumbers who busily unclog kitchen sinks, disposals and toilets. Retailers call it Black Friday, but Roto-Rooter plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving "Brown Friday" because of the dirty water and sewage they face.

According to Roto-Rooter, the nation's largest provider of plumbing repair and sewer & drain services, Brown Friday is its busiest day of the year. The company's incoming calls for service increase by 50% over an average Friday and 21% over any other Thursday through Sunday period throughout the year. "Houses full of holiday guests take extra showers and flush more toilets, so that alone puts a strain on residential drain systems," said Paul Abrams, spokesman for Roto-Rooter. "But once the kitchen gets busy and the sink and disposal receive peelings, rice, poultry skin and oily turkey drippings, things start clogging up fast," he added.

Roto-Rooter will be appropriately staffed on Thanksgiving and fully staffed on Friday to handle extra service calls. Indeed, virtually every Roto-Rooter service plumber will be working on Brown Friday, saving customers from long waits and holiday service charges.

To avoid a visit from the plumber over the holiday weekend, follow these tips:

Don't pour grease or turkey drippings down drains. They solidify in pipes and choke drains.

Never put stringy, fibrous, or starchy waste down the garbage disposal. Disposals can handle most scraps in small quantities but it's best to toss most food waste into the trash can or compost pile.

Make sure the disposal is running when you feed it food scraps.

Don't flush wet wipes down toilets. They are slow to dissolve and will clog pipes.

Place a waste basket in the bathroom so your guests won't flush these items.

Spread out showers and laundry loads.

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is the nation's largest provider of plumbing and sewer & drain cleaning services. Roto-Rooter also provides water cleanup services. Roto-Rooter operates businesses in more than 130 company owned locations and 400 independent franchise locations serving all 50 states and most of Canada. Look up your local Roto-Rooter at www.rotorooter.com/locations/

