THAYER COGGIN: Introducing the Bubba Lounge Chair for Fall 2024

The Bubba Lounge Chair offers a soft, luxurious seat, gently supported by a curved cylindrical base available in walnut or stainless steel. With a sleek bent walnut or formed stainless steel frame, the chair wraps its arms around you, offering both support and ease. Its distinctive "bubbly" shape carries a playful charm, ensuring it captivates from every angle.

Rick Lee shared his vision: "The Bubba Lounge Chair is playful, curvaceous, and inviting. It combines comfort with a forward-thinking design." With this piece, Lee takes a neo-postmodern approach, creating a chair that feels as good as it looks.

An innovator at the vanguard of modern design, Rick Lee is known for combining rational thinking with radical influences. He likens his design philosophy to "California Cuisine," a blend of unexpected elements brought together to create something fresh and unique. "Rick Lee challenges design, creating everyday items that make you smile," said Pilar Viladas of The New York Times. This whimsical touch is at the heart of the Bubba Lounge Chair's appeal.

The chair is also a heartfelt tribute to Lee's late dog, Libai, lovingly remembered as "Bubba." Through this playful design, Bubba's spirit of joy and affection shines through.

As with all Thayer Coggin furniture, the Bubba Lounge Chair is handcrafted in High Point, North Carolina, continuing the brand's commitment to high-quality, bench-made craftsmanship and timeless modern designs.

