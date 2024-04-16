THAYER SCALE INTRODUCES NEW WEIGHPOINT™ INTEGRATOR

The Series 7200 model is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of industry-leading instrumentation

PEMBROKE, Mass., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayer Scale, a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing and feeding of bulk materials, launched its new WeighPoint™ Series 7200 integrator. The new instrumentation expands Thayer Scale's line of weighing-focused instrumentation, including integrators, controllers, and U/L-certified panel solutions.

WeighPoint lays the foundation for enhanced efficiency and industrial process connectivity.

"The WeighPoint™ integrator marks the culmination of three years of Research and Development. With WeighPoint, we aim to harness four decades of instrumentation technical ability and innovation by delivering a sleek, user-friendly platform that seamlessly integrates with facility communication solutions. Moreover, WeighPoint lays the foundation for enhanced efficiency and industrial process connectivity, paving the way for IIoT and connected device features," said Todd Newman, Vice President of Engineering and Development, Thayer Scale.

The WeighPoint™ Integrator is a dual-processor, touchscreen-enabled solution designed for continuous operation in harsh environments. The field-mountable or panel-mountable standalone unit with HMI provides an easy-to-use interface to the company's deep library of algorithms and functions. It is the most robust conveyor and belt-weighing integrating system on the market.

The WeighPoint™ 7200 Integrator is packed with features. It is available in four configurations for flexible installation planning. It has an 8" bright touch-screen display providing high visibility even in harsh environments with an operating temperature range from -20 to 60 C (-30 to 70 C storage). There are a wide range of communications options, including MODBUS/TCP, Ethernet/IP and Profinet. The WeighPoint™ system includes a field-mounted scale module that provides high-resolution digitizing of load and speed. Communication from the scale module to the main module is via CANBus to ensure high data fidelity. The dual-processor main unit ensures high display performance while offloading real-time control functions to a separate processor core.

Key Features:

4 Configurations for flexible installation planning

Bright, 8" touch-screen display (1024X768, XGA) provides high visibility.

A dual-processor main unit ensures high display performance while offloading real-time control to a separate processor core.

Wide range of communications options, including MODBUS/TCP, Ethernet/IP and Profinet

Field-mounted scale module provides high-resolution digitizing of Load and Speed Communication

Wide range of belt conveyor and weigh belt software algorithms

Remote access via PC, tablet, or mobile device

Remote diagnostics and remote service/ support capability

Expansion modules for additional I/O capability

WeighPoint™ 7200 is designed for use with Thayer Scale's versatile range of RF belt scales and Weigh belt feeders for optimal weighing accuracy and performance.

About Thayer Scale

Thayer Scale, celebrating its 75th year, headquartered in Pembroke, Mass., is a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing industry. The company has provided engineered solutions for the Food, Energy and Building Products, and Chemical and Industrial sectors. The business is dedicated to product line specialization to design and develop market-leading conveyor belt scales and gravimetric feeders. Thayer Scale equipment is reliable, highly accurate and "Built to Survive." The company's customers produce end-products for the world's leading brands. For more information, visit the website at www.thayerscale.com.

