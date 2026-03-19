ThayerMahan Launches SeaGuard™, A Mission-Ready Non-Kinetic UUV Defeat System to Defend Ports and Infrastructure

GROTON, Conn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, a leader in unmanned maritime security and acoustic intelligence solutions, today announced the official launch of SeaGuard™, the company's operationally validated, non-kinetic defeat system built to protect high-value maritime assets and infrastructure from the rapidly growing spectrum of Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle (UUV) threats.

ThayerMahan Launches SeaGuard™, a Proven Non-Kinetic UUV Defeat System that Protects Ports and Infrastructure Post this ThayerMahan's SeaGuard™ is an operationally validated non-kinetic UUV defeat system perfect for port security, infrastructure security, and critical asset protection. When coupled with ThayerMahan's TransparenSea®, Outpost®, and SeaPicket® acoustic intelligence solutions, it offers a comprehensive detect-to-defeat chain.

SeaGuard enters the market as the first fully mature, field‑tested, scalable system of its kind, engineered to disrupt and defeat underwater threats without explosives or harmful emissions, addressing urgent security requirements for defense and commercial operators worldwide.

"From my time in uniform to my role today, one truth has remained constant: the underwater domain evolves rapidly, and the threats evolve even faster," said Vice Admiral Mike Connor, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Chairman & CEO of ThayerMahan. "SeaGuard is purpose-built to help operators stay ahead of that curve. It represents a leap forward in how we protect vital maritime assets from unmanned undersea threats - reliably, safely, and at scale."

Recent global incidents have shown the critical asymmetric threat presented by UUVs, with low‑cost, commercially accessible or locally developed systems able to penetrate defended harbors, approach high‑value assets, and target critical infrastructure, to significant demonstrated effect. As maritime security environments become increasingly congested and contested, traditional detection-only solutions are no longer sufficient to counter the expanding threat profile. SeaGuard provides a mission‑critical protection layer for military facilities, deepwater ports, port complexes, LNG terminals, cable landing stations, and other vulnerable subsea locations.

"As the threat landscape shifts from theoretical to unmistakably real, SeaGuard gives government and commercial operators a proven, non-kinetic shield for the critical infrastructure our economy and national security rely on," said Dr. Kevin Lopes, CAPT USCG (Ret.), Vice President of Marketing & Sales at ThayerMahan. "This isn't just a solution for naval bases - it's a mission-ready system for commercial ports and strategic assets worldwide. SeaGuard's operationally validated performance means operators no longer need to rely on detection alone or accept unnecessary risk. They now have a field-tested, scalable capability they can deploy quickly, sustain easily, and trust completely to protect what matters most."

SeaGuard's operational performance has been proven across multiple evaluated exercises, where it demonstrated the ability to disrupt and defeat UUVs, deter diver and swimmer intrusion, and shield high-value assets from tampering or sabotage. These demonstrations also confirmed its endurance, maintainability, and mission-ready architecture.

"SeaGuard is the culmination of the ThayerMahan team's incredible effort and ingenuity," said Andy Meecham, Chief Technology Officer at ThayerMahan. "In trials, SeaGuard consistently produced repeatable, measurable defeat effects across a wide range of conditions, validated through multi‑environment testing, independent technical assessment, and sustained endurance runs. It is the only system of its kind ready to deploy today, demonstrating Technology Readiness Level 8+ performance, and we built it from the start to integrate with other port monitoring and protection systems."

SeaGuard was designed to be modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable. Depending on operational requirements, it can be installed in expeditionary or permanent configurations. The system is safe for the environment and marine life and can be tailored to any Navy, port authority, or infrastructure operator's security needs.

"SeaGuard deploys where and how you need it, and our team ensures that happens fast," said Christian Glander, President ThayerMahan Offshore and CAPT USCG (Ret.). "Years of large-scale operations have prepared us to rapidly install SeaGuard across a diverse range of locations. Port security and homeland defense depend on timely, effective underwater protection, and we are ready now to support both missions."

About SeaGuard™

ThayerMahan's SeaGuard is an operationally validated non-kinetic UUV denial and delay system. A scalable, modular security solution, SeaGuard delivers unmatched underwater threat mitigation for military and commercial port facilities, moored strategic assets, and critical infrastructure. When paired with advanced sensors such as ThayerMahan's TransparenSea®, SeaPicket®, and Outpost® acoustic intelligence solutions, SeaGuard™ provides a detect-to-defeat chain.

About ThayerMahan's Acoustic Intelligence Solutions

ThayerMahan is the premiere provider of end-to-end unmanned acoustic intelligence solutions. TransparenSea® software, technology, and analysis drive ThayerMahan's superior acoustic awareness, with edge processing, digital signal processing, and API integrations to watch floors and C2 systems. Outpost® and SeaPicket® deliver fixed and mobile undersea domain awareness from scalable, fully mature, productized platforms.

About ThayerMahan®

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company specializing in unmanned acoustic intelligence, persistent undersea surveillance, and non-kinetic counter-UUV capabilities. The company provides its government and commercial customers with end-to-end autonomous system deployment, field operations, continuous data collection, and advanced analytics. Using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated across a range of surface and subsurface platforms, ThayerMahan delivers tailored capabilities that support mission-critical defense, security, and infrastructure protection requirements. Headquartered in Groton, CT, ThayerMahan also maintains offices in Lowell, MA, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact the company at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dr. Kevin Lopes

Vice President, Marketing & Sales,

ThayerMahan, Inc.

M: +1 860 287 3563

E: [email protected]

SOURCE ThayerMahan, Inc.