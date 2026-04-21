THAYERS EXPANDS VIRAL MILKY FRANCHISE WITH A NEW HYDRATING MILKY MIST

Born from the comments of brand fans and mega beauty creators, Shelby Ann Bell & Nina Pool, the touchless, lightweight mist delivers instantly dewy skin and clinically tested 24-hour hydration anytime, anywhere.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Following the viral success of Thayers Milky Cleanser, Milky Toner, and Milky Moisturizer, the brand continues to build on the momentum with the launch of the Hydrating Milky Mist. Co-created with the help of long-time Thayers partners, Nina Pool (6.2M) and Shelby Ann Bell (2.1M), after their DIY milky mist social content sparked Thayers to fast-track the milky mist launch to their community, developing the product on an expedited timeline.

Shelby Ann Bell & Nina Pool - mega beauty content creators, Thayers brand partners, and co-creators of the NEW Hydrating Milky Mist (CNW Group/THAYERS)

The mist is designed to deliver touchless 24-hour hydration while instantly refreshing skin with a soft, dewy finish.

Created for normal to dry skin and suitable for sensitive skin, the Hydrating Milky Mist delivers a weightless, continuous spray that layers seamlessly into any routine. The ultra-fine mist is powered by a blend of plant extracts and dermatologist-trusted actives, including oat milk and 7% glycerin. The formula helps replenish moisture and maintain a healthy-looking skin barrier without disrupting makeup or leaving skin feeling sticky.

"From the beginning, the Milky franchise has been shaped by our community and the real routines of our consumers," said Stacey Goldstein, Vice President of Thayers at L'Oréal. "Born from Thayers fan DIYing a milky mist, Thayers Hydrating Milky Mist is a reflection of that continued collaboration, made possible with long-time Thayers partners, Nina Pool and Shelby Ann Bell. It delivers the same gentle, barrier-supporting hydration our Milky products are known for in an effortless, comfortable application."

Clinically tested to deliver touchless 24-hour hydration and instantly dewy skin, the Thayers Hydrating Milky Mist is a versatile, go-anywhere essential. Whether used for a midday refresh, as an added layer of hydration, or misted over or under makeup, it keeps skin looking fresh, comfortable, and glowing all day.

"I do a few sprays whenever I want, and boom, my barrier is feeling refreshed. I find that I don't need to pat this mist into my face because it's so fine, I just let it absorb quickly." - Nina Pool

"I love to use my milky mist over my makeup after using powder to melt everything together. I also love carrying it in my bag to refresh my makeup after hours of wear!" - Shelby Ann Bell

The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and formulated without alcohol, fragrance, parabens, phthalates, or gluten.

The Thayers Hydrating Milky Mist is an Amazon Exclusive, available starting May 1, 2026 and will roll out to additional retailers later in 2026. The product retails for $14.99 MSRP (4.4 fl oz). Amazon pre-sale is live now.

About Thayers

Thayers Natural Remedies has been a trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This ride-or-die skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing, or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers iconic alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of organic Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all-day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better-looking bare skin for all skin types and tones. Visit Thayers or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok .

SOURCE THAYERS