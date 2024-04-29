Thayers Natural Remedies Declares 'It's Toner Time' With DJ Pauly D

The Brand's New Digital Campaign Highlights Iconic Reality Star's Love for Thayers' Blemish Clearing Toner

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans know him from the fist-pumping shores of Jersey, and now Pauly D is bringing his iconic style to the skincare game! The beloved DJ and television personality has partnered with Thayers Natural Remedies, America's No.1 toner brand, for a digital brand campaign that spotlights how Pauly D uses the brand's Blemish Clearing Toner to keep his skin looking fresh to death – in and out of the club. The campaign officially goes live today on Pauly D's TikTok and Instagram, which features exciting new content of Pauly that shows how he gets toned – skin that is – with Thayers.

Ethan Haddox for Pauly D x Thayers Campaign

This new Thayers digital brand campaign gives an up-close look into Pauly's GTL routine – Gym Tone Laundry – and even features a "mini Pauly" that learns all about top Pauly D tenets for how to look on point – from how to get his signature blowout to toning at the gym – and, of course, toning your skin whether you're getting ready to hit the boardwalk or beat the beat up at the club. In the series of "edu-tainment" content, Pauly D lets fans know why Thayers Blemish Clearing Toner is his way to get skin looking fresh and feeling smooth while dropping iconic gems about his day-to-day life that Jersey Shore loyalists know and love. These content pieces will not only be shared across Pauly D's social channels, but also on Thayers' TikTok and Instagram, offering skincare enthusiasts and Jersey Shore fans alike a behind-the-scenes look at Pauly D's skincare regimen and the brand's iconic toning product.

"When it comes to my body, my fit, my hair, and of course, my skin, I have to look fresh 24/7 – even when I'm up late DJing for my fans, which is why I'm pumped to team up with Thayers," said Pauly D. "I've been using witch hazel my whole life and it's part of my daily routine to refresh and hydrate, whether I'm at home or traveling. Thayers Blemish Clearing Toner has been the real MVP in keeping my skin camera-ready!"

While you may never fall in love at the Jersey Shore, it's easy to fall in love with Thayers Blemish Clearing Toner. The Thayers Blemish Clearing Toner is designed to deeply penetrate pores, control acne, and prevent new breakouts from forming. It's an alcohol-free formula that tackles blackheads and promotes healing of the skin post-breakout. The blend of plant actives, including witch hazel (a Thayers staple!) lemongrass and aloe vera, as well as derm actives like 2% Salicylic Acid, work together to help clear the skin in just one week, while making sure the skin's natural barrier never feels stripped.

"Thayers is thrilled to partner with Pauly D, who is not only authentic to himself and his lifestyle, but someone who takes pride in keeping his skin looking on point," said Stacey Goldstein, Vice President at Thayers. "We believe skincare can and should be exciting, that's why Pauly is the perfect personality to bring a new twist on a tried-and-true product. Just like Pauly D, our Blemish Clearing Toner gets the job done - getting fresh, clear skin is easier than ever."

Whether you are heading to the gym, getting some laundry done, or waiting on a cab to take you to the club, giving your skin a quick boost and glow with Thayers Blemish Clearing Toner is the perfect way to tone like Pauly D. The Blemish Clearing Toner is available at major retailers nationally including Walmart, Amazon, Ulta and Target.

About Thayers

Thayers Natural Remedies has been a trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This ride-or-die skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing, or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers OG alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all-day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better looking bare skin for all skin types and tones. Visit Thayers' Amazon Storefront or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

About L'Oréal

