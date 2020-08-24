THC BioMed Clone Shipper Patent Allowed by USPTO - THC Gives Health Canada 60-day notice to launch new products: THC Kiss Gummies, THC Kiss Water and THC Kiss Chocolate

THC.CSE

THCBF - OTC

TFHC.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") provides the following updates:

Patent Application Allowed by USPTO

THC BioMed is pleased to announce that it has received notice from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), that it has allowed the patent application for THC's Clone Shipper Constant Illuminated, Tamper-Resistant Plant Container. This is a successful end to the patent application process. The next step will be the Issue Notification Letter to come from the USPTO, which THC expects to receive approximately 3 weeks prior to the official issuance date of the patent.

As noted in the title, this container provides the plant inside it with a constant source of light and helps plants do very well during shipping. The container is also tamper-resistant, which is important for shipping plants such as cannabis clones.

New Products

THC has been focused on product development and sales for "Cannabis 2.0," with edibles and beverages. It has submitted the following new products to Health Canada for the 60-day notice period for new products:

THC Kiss Gummies

THC BioMed's latest product, THC Kiss Gummies, are tasty gummy candies containing 2.5 mg of THC each. They will come with 4 in a package (10 mg.) The cannabis extract used is from the same proprietary extraction system as that used in THC Kiss beverage shot.

THC Kiss Water

THC is also pleased to announce that a new product, Kiss Water, has been submitted to Health Canada. THC Kiss Water is a refreshing beverage with a slight herbal taste. Each 220 ml beverage contains 3 mg of THC.

THC Kiss Chocolate

THC chocolate has been formulated with the same cannabis extract used is from the same proprietary extraction system as that used in THC Kiss beverage shot and THC Kiss Gummies. The extract is designed to be fast acting and uplifting and to provide a realistic and great-tasting alternative to smoking cannabis.

About THC BioMed

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of cannabis products.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "aims," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that the Issue Notification Letter will be received 3 weeks before the patent issuance date. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE THC BioMed

Related Links

http://thcbiomed.com/

