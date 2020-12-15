THC BioMed Launches THC Kiss Gummies in Recreational and Medical Cannabis Markets

THC.CSE

THCBF - OTC

TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is now shipping THC Kiss Gummies to the Canadian recreational and medical markets. Shipments are beginning with the province of Saskatchewan, with other provinces to follow.

"We are proud to introduce our second cannabis edible product under our Kiss brand to the market and look forward to introducing several more products over the next few months," said John Miller, President and CEO of THC BioMed.

THC Kiss Gummies are infused using proprietary extraction methods invented by THC BioMed.

Each THC Kiss Gummy contains 2.5 mg of THC, with each package containing 4 THC Kiss Gummies.

About THC

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related in the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) shipments of THC Kiss Gummies to other provinces will occur following the shipment to Saskatchewan and (b) THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE THC BioMed

