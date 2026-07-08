A 21-Foot Tallboy on Wheels Is Taking Over the East Coast

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voodoo Ranger, America's #1 IPA, is leveling up its fan-favorite Tanker Tour with its biggest rollout yet. This year, the brand is unleashing a 21-foot towering tallboy tanker on the East Coast, an expanded mobile spectacle designed to deliver a larger footprint, deeper fan engagement, and fully immersive activations powered by G-Force, the brand's breakout line extension of 2026.

The #1 IPA in the U.S. Unleashes the Voodoo Ranger G-Force Tanker Tour.

After last year's West Coast tour drew massive crowds, generated millions of online views, and sparked a surge of fan requests from cities nationwide, Voodoo Ranger is answering the call with a supersized, interactive experience. The tanker is hitting major events from Atlanta to New York City before ending in Chicago to meet fan demand head-on and bring an even bigger, bolder Voodoo Ranger presence through the Midwest and East Coast.

At every stop, fans will have the chance to experience the G-Force phenomenon firsthand through exclusive tastings, interactive challenges, giveaways, and larger-than-life photo opportunities centered around the massive tanker itself, ultimately testing which city has what it takes to empty the tanker.

"Last year we sent a giant beer tanker on the road and things got out of hand in the best possible way," said Kiron Chakraborty, Marketing Director of Voodoo Ranger. "Fans crowded the stops, social feeds exploded, and the rest of the country immediately started asking when it was their turn. Since G-Force became the biggest craft beer launch of the year, bringing the tanker back wasn't really a question. It was the only move big enough to keep up."

G-Force, which launched this year, quickly skyrocketed to the #1 craft launch and the category's top growth driver. An instant fan favorite, with its maximum flavor and full throttle 11% ABV, G-Force once again showed Voodoo Ranger's unmatched ability to introduce beers that don't just enter the market but take off, giving its loyal fanbase a compelling new offering, while continuing to attract new drinkers.

Now in its second year, the Tanker Tour is amplifying that momentum by turning craft beer into an oversized consumer event, bringing Voodoo Ranger to life at concerts, conventions, and gameday experiences. It's more than a tasting; it's an immersive, real-world experience fans won't want to miss.

With a 21-foot tallboy rolling through some of America's busiest markets, Voodoo Ranger expects this year's East Coast run to be its biggest yet.

Summer 2026 G-Force Tanker Tour Schedule:

Atlanta — July 11

Philadelphia — July 13 - 14

New York City — July 16–19

Charlotte — July 21

Virginia — July 22

Chicago — July 24–26

Visit voodooranger.com/contests/G-Force-Tanker/ for full tour details and follow the roadshow on Voodoo Ranger's Instagram channel. Event attendees must be 21+. Live rangerously, not recklessly. Never drink and drive.

About Voodoo Ranger

Crafted by New Belgium Brewing, Voodoo Ranger is the fastest growing craft beer brand in the country. Launched in 2017 with just three beers, Voodoo Ranger has since expanded its lineup to include over 20 distinct brews including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent record-breaking releases like Juice Force IPA, Tropic Force IPA, and Hardcharged Tea.

For a rangerously good time, follow @voodooranger on Instagram, learn more at voodooranger.com, and discover the official merch of epic beer at www.vootique.com.

CONTACT: Kelly Jones, [email protected]

SOURCE New Belgium Brewing