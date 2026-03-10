Voodoo Ranger Launches "Bet on 11" this March

Mar 10, 2026

Turning 11% ABV G-Force Supercharged IPA into the Juiciest Bet in Basketball

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voodoo Ranger, America's #1 IPA, is cranking March into overdrive with "Bet On 11", where a can of G-Force Supercharged Juicy IPA turns into a juicy bet during basketball's biggest month.

This March, Voodoo Ranger invites fans to turn their beer run into a bold bet: Purchase a can of G-Force, Voodoo Ranger's new 11% ABV thrill ride, upload the receipt at BETONELEVEN.com, and instantly unlock the chance to win $11,000 every time an 11- seed advances in the tournament.

It doesn't stop there; the rewards get even juicier with every round that an 11-seed advances, including: a shot at winning $11,000, a trip to Vegas, and lots more prizes.

"You can't lose with G-Force Supercharged IPA, which delivers smooth juicy flavor at an impactful 11% ABV," said Kiron Chakraborty, Marketing Director of Voodoo Ranger. "It's a sure bet, so we're letting everyone get in on the action with 'Bet On 11'."

G-Force Supercharged Juicy IPA packs an ultra-juicy mango punch into every 19.2 oz can. Now it's not just fueling the month's biggest watch parties, it's turning every upset into a payout.

Whether living for the madness, chasing bold flavor, or thriving on a juicy bet, "Bet On 11" fuels the energy every tip-off.

Fans can learn more and enter by visiting BETONELEVEN.com.

About Voodoo Ranger
Crafted by New Belgium Brewing, Voodoo Ranger is the fastest growing craft beer brand in the country. Launched in 2017 with just three beers, Voodoo Ranger has since expanded its lineup to include over 20 distinct brews, including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent record- breaking releases like Juice Force IPA, Tropic Force IPA, and Hardcharged Tea.

For a rangerously good time, follow @voodooranger on Instagram, learn more at voodooranger.com, and discover the official merch of epic beer at www.vootique.com.

Contact: Kelly Jones, [email protected]

MEDIA ASSETS

SOURCE New Belgium Brewing

