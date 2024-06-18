The #1 Nephrologist-Recommended Kidney Probiotic Renadyl™ is Back in Stock

Increased Domestic Production Guarantees Consistent Availability

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow® Biotech has announced that its popular kidney health supplement, Renadyl™, is back in stock and will remain consistently available, due to expanded domestic manufacturing capabilities.

In response to the overwhelming demand from both doctors and patients worldwide, Kibow® Biotech has significantly increased its US-based production capacity. This enhancement ensures a consistent supply of Renadyl™, which has become a vital part of kidney health routines for many individuals managing the different stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

"We are proud to have Renadyl™ back in stock and in such high demand," said Michael Kane, Executive Vice President at Kibow® Biotech. And going forward, we are thrilled that our additional domestic manufacturing capabilities will be able to guarantee that Renadyl™ is always at its highest quality and in stock."

Kane added, "We understand the critical role Renadyl™ plays in supporting kidney health, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by our recent inventory shortages."

Kibow® Biotech remains committed to empowering individuals with CKD to live life on their own terms. Renadyl™, the company's probiotic and prebiotic kidney health supplement, is demonstrated to support kidney function and improve overall well-being, offering a natural option for those seeking to support their kidney health.

Renadyl™ – the #1 nephrologist-recommended probiotic supplement for kidney health – is an all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, and non-prescription product available online throughout the US on Amazon and at Renadyl.com .

About Kibow® Biotech, Inc.: Kibow® Biotech specializes in research, development, and commercialization of probiotic dietary supplements adhering to US FDA and FTC regulations. Founded October 1, 1997, in Philadelphia, PA, the company's primary mission is to offer affordable, readily available, and easily administered nutritional supplements to support kidney health and other healthcare applications. Kibow® Biotech's extensive scientific (R&D) and clinical data from three different pilot/observational scientific human clinical trials has been published in peer-reviewed scientific/medical journals ( kibowbiotech.com/rd ), and the company's flagship product, Renadyl™, is marketed in the US, Canada, and several other countries as a kidney dietary supplement product in adherence with each country's governmental rules and regulatory authorities.

