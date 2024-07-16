The 1099 pays the bills, not commission splits

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Growing up I was always told that you get what you pay for", states Jabin Norris, Founder and President of PROACTIVE Real Estate. "I never saw this before the way I did after entering a career in real estate. Regularly I would receive calls from real estate firms with lavish offers of high splits and endless promises. Often, to my disappointment, I came to find out that the offers were matched with hidden fees and hesitant answers about support, training and leads."

Headline pricing is a great deception for professionals in the real estate industry. The narrative is focused on the topline commission split and distracts real estate professionals from their bottom-line profit. Then, we wake up one day dissatisfied and find it difficult to make a move because we did not negotiate a good exit plan in our independent contractor agreement.

Being a top producer through the Housing Crash of '08 opened my eyes to the fact that the dollar amount on my 1099 pays the bills, not the percent amount of my commission split. The support, training and leads I received from the real estate firm I practiced at made all the difference when compared to a higher split somewhere else with a lack of value.

When conversing with real estate professionals about their business, common questions that come up are: How often are you asked if you need support? Are you given a list of resources to use in your daily business? Is your current firm Hyperlocal®? Do you pay for your print, office supplies, signs and marketing? How much does a company generated lead cost you? Are you offered an opportunity for ancillary income? The list goes on, but I find that most offerings from real estate firms are at best, hollow.

It is frustrating to see this industry trend populate over the past decade. The result for PROACTIVE Real Estate is a motivation to build and evolve the most aggressive and competitive, all inclusive, end-to-end business model for real estate professionals. We provide an environment where professionals can focus on revenue generating activities and not on how much this or that will cost or needing to set aside time to create a marketing piece.

In today's market shift, our time is more valuable than ever. It is hard to put a price on that. The question should never be what is my split, but rather how does my 1099 look?

