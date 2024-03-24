The 10th Anniversary FreeHer March and Rally Returns to Washington, D.C.

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Time: 11 AM – 4 PM

March Start Time: 11 AM at the historic Metropolitan AME Church - 1518 M Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Rally Start Time/Location: 12 PM at Freedom Plaza - 1325 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

The stark reality is that 80% of women in jails and 56% in prisons are mothers to children under 18, many of whom are the primary caregivers. Predominantly women of color, a significant number are detained simply due to inability to pay bail, turning this into a women's rights, criminal justice, racial justice, and economic justice issue.

The march and rally, part of The National FreeHer Campaign, also aims to stop the incarceration of women and girls and redirect resources toward community investment.

Under the Obama administration, then Vice President Biden supported racial justice through 1,715 acts of clemency. However, only 13 acts have been granted in his current leadership role. This underutilization of clemency contradicts President Biden's commitment to ending mass incarceration and championing racial justice.

During this critical juncture, The National Council and its allies implore individuals to stand in solidarity with us. For more information and to register, please visit nationalcouncil.us/2024-freeher-march/rally .

About The National Council:

The National Council is a 501c3 organization founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in the federal prison in Danbury, CT. Most were mothers, separated from their children. The mission of The National Council is to end incarceration of women and girls and create the infrastructure for the systems in support of building healthy, thriving people and communities. The National Council also organizes against the incarceration of women globally through its International Network.

