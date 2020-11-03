The $110 Trillion Trend Wall Street Can't Ignore

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 3,000 investors with over $110 trillion in assets under management can't be wrong. That $110 trillion supports "responsible investment", or ESG investing for a more sustainable future. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Some of that $110 trillion dollars is now squarely focused on the electric vehicle (EV) industry. And Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is predicted to be the next trillion-dollar company , with stocks soaring more than 300% this year thanks to record demand, record deliveries and even record-breaking revenues and profits.

Investors in EV delivery and utilities darling Workhouse Group (WKHS) have seen 700% gains. Chinese EV hot shot Nio (NIO) is up nearly 950%. Plug Power (PLUG)--an EV tie-in that is producing hydrogen fuel cell systems--has witnessed a gain of over 530% this year alone. These gains have been remarkable. But there's still a way to play the EV boom.

With a savvy startup that's brought two ESG segments into combination for EVs:

the world's first carbon-offset ride-sharing company… An EV subscription service that plans to entirely change the way the world owns or leases cars.

It's Facedrive ( FD.V ; FDVRF .QX ) the company that first upstaged giant Uber and Lyft on the ESG investing scene to bring the world a carbon-offset ride-hailing service with an EV option. And then decided to challenge the entire conventional auto industry by acquiring Washington, DC-based Steer , backed by energy giant Exelon. Steer is a high-tech vehicle subscription service that isn't planning to simply disrupt the auto industry and change the way we "own" cars …

It's a seamless, hassle-free technology that is grabbing onto the ESG megatrend by giving subscribers access to their own virtual garage of low-emissions vehicles and EVs.

EV Evolution, Transportation Revolution

There's a ton of money floating around this space. EV startups are lining up to go public, and some are getting billion-dollar plus valuations. Battery developer QuantumScape, backed by Bill Gates, has been valued at $3.3 billion .

Electrified powertrain manufacturer Hyliion (HYLN) racked up a $1.1-billion market cap on its first day of trading on October 2nd. Facedrive's been making stealth moves with a series of acquisitions that cover 6 different ESG-focused segments since it launched the world's first carbon-neutral ride-sharing platform.

Steer is where Facedrive comes out of stealth mode and lays claims to the U.S. market, with the backing of one of America's biggest energy companies, and with big name tie-ins that included e-commerce giant Amazon, Canadian tier-1 telecoms provider Telus, and a lineup of celebrities from Will Smith to NFL Superbowl superstar Russell Wilson.

Car ownership could be near death if the strong trend continues It's not necessary to own a car anymore. By early 2019, four out of 10 Americans agreed that owning a vehicle was not necessary.

By Q3 2020, a global pandemic has massively fast-forwarded the sense of urgency to get clean energy off the ground and conventional cars off the road. And the market isn't just supporting it--it's got $119 trillion dollars behind it this new ESG-focused megatrend. And that's exactly the impetus behind Facedrice's September 8th acquisition of Steer--which plans to put another nail in the coffin of traditional car ownership and leasing.

Steer is a direct response to the need for a revolution in transportation at a time when big money is scrambling for more places to park its ESG-earmarked trillions. And this transportation revolution is as easy as downloading an app and then choosing your favorite EV from your own virtual car showroom. If you couldn't afford to ride in a Tesla before, this may be your chance. It's yet another way for more EVs to go mainstream--even faster.



And with this acquisition, Facedrive brought on another big name after attracting the attention of some of the world's biggest tech players. The September 8th deal included a $2-million strategic investment in Facedrive-Steer by Chicago-based Exelon's wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.



An ESG Pipeline of Huge Capacity



While Facedrive ( FD.V ; FDVRF .QX ) is preparing to disrupt the transportation industry on two different fronts, that's not the only big move flowing through this ESG pipeline. This is an entire tech-driven ESG "ecosystem"--the new big capital buzzword. This fast-track company has 6 ESG divisions, making it a one-stop-shop for many of the hottest sectors in the impact-driven tech space:

FaceDrive and HiRide --Environmentally-friendly ride-sharing and long-distance carpooling

and --Environmentally-friendly ride-sharing and long-distance carpooling Facedrive Health : Carbon-neutral pharma deliveries and government-endorsed COVID contact-tracing with TraceScan

: Carbon-neutral pharma deliveries and government-endorsed COVID contact-tracing with Facedrive Marketplace , with celebrity co-branded (Think: Will Smith's Bel Air) exclusive clothing, focused on sustainably sourced materials

with celebrity co-branded (Think: Bel Air) exclusive clothing, focused on sustainably sourced materials Facedrive Foods carbon-neutral food delivery platforms

carbon-neutral food delivery platforms Social distancing trivia platform, HiQ , with over 2,000,000 app downloads

, with over 2,000,000 app downloads Steer in the EV subscription space

Tally Technologies, another potentially transformative tech collaboration with major league sports

In August, Facedrive acquired Tally Technologies , the high-tech major league sports predicting startup founded by NFL superstar Russel Wilson Their plan? To revolutionize major league sports fan engagement.

The NFL, NHL, and NBA know it. It's their next big opportunity for revenues, which depend on fan engagement that has been culled during a pandemic. This is where the "gamification" of online major league sports engagement gets real with a free-to-play, predictive platform that gets fans hooked, and keeps them there. And all of this evolved out of TraceMe, a celebrity content app founded by Wilson with money from the investment vehicles of the Who's Who of the supermajor tech world:

Massive companies are taking notice on multiple Facedrive fronts. Earlier this month, Air Canada jumped in on Facedrive's COVID-19 contact-tracing technology and wearables, TraceSCAN--a technology developed in collaboration with the University of Waterloo that has put Facedrive at the forefront of this specialized space.

This isn't a simple mobile phone app. Unless you're a teenager with a hand permanently attached to your phone, that's not enough. Millions of workers around the world, from construction and medical to education and security, can't operate with a phone in hand 24/7. Nor can the at-risk elderly.

TraceSCAN Wearables is the solution. Facedrive combines complex algorithms in an AI-enabled mobile application with wearable devices built on the industry-standard nRF52 Bluetooth chipset.

With the tourism industry facing $1 trillion in losses and on track to shed 100 million jobs before the year is out, Air Canada has signed a deal with Facedrive ( FD.V ; FDVRF .QX ) to launch a pilot project for its employees using proprietary TraceSCAN technology.

Whether it's helping to save a devastated tourism industry one airline at a time, or fostering the disruption of the global transportation industry … Facedrive is there, and it's going for radical efficiency and quantum impact. It's generally accepted that some 95% of U.S. car miles will be traveled in self-driving, electric, and shared vehicles by 2030. That's where all the big money is gathering, and Facedrive right in the middle of it.



The ESG Trend Is Heating Up

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the most innovative and well-known companies within the tech sector, but its Windows platform is the most widely used operating system on the planet. First launched in 1985, Windows has shaped what is expected from a personal home computer.

But Microsoft is appealing to investors for more just its Windows platform. It is diving head first into an entirely new market. With key partnerships utilizing and implementing blockchain technology, the company's upside could have huge potential as the tech takes off.



Not only has it always been on the cutting edge of innovation, it's taking a serious stance on the climate crisis. In fact, it's pushing so hard that it is aiming to be carbon NEGATIVE by 2030. That's a huge pledge. And if anyone can do it, it's Microsoft.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is the world's most significant global investment manager. It has well over $7.4 trillion in assets under management, and clients in over 100 different countries. It has played a vital role in shifting investors' perspectives in the ESG field.



Just three years ago, the investment giant underwent a major shift in its strategy. It began focusing on stocks that were more sustainable, better managed, and more conscious. And it's paid off. With a heavy focus on technology, the company has fueled a new trend in the marketplace. And it's quickly becoming too big to ignore.

Tech giants across the board are diving head-first into the sustainability push. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), for its part, has taken an innovative approach in its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Its data centers are some of the most resource-efficient on the planet, and it's become an example for the entire industry. And by the end of the year, it will have 100% of its data centers running on green energy. A massive and ambitious undertaking. But if anyone can do it, it's Facebook.

Not to be outdone, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is jumping on the green bandwagon, as well. It's focus is on raising the bar for smarter and more efficient use of the world's limited resources. It is building sustainable, energy-efficient data centers and workplaces. It is also harnessing artificial intelligence to utilize energy more efficiently.

While Google completely rethinks the game for its own operations, it is also creating a completely sustainable supply chain, working with companies around the globe to help them integrate their own sustainable systems.

There's a reason TESLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) has performed so well this year. Investors love its message. As one of the world's most innovative car manufacturers, it has made electric vehicles cool again. Its slick design is beloved across the world. In fact, it's likely impossible to NOT see a Tesla in cities like Hong Kong or San Francisco.

But that's only a small piece of Musk's big picture vision. Now that it's cornered the EV market, Tesla is doubling down up its solar game, as well. Tesla's Solar Roof project aims to change the way houses function. It replaces normal roofs with stronger solar panels that can power your entire home.

By. Sasha Kay

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for ride sharing services will grow; that Steer can help completely change the way people view car ownership, that Steer can disrupt industry segments; that the Tally app will become popular and start generating substantial revenues; that the Tally sports predictive app will lead to online sports revenue; that Tracescan could help the tourism industry deal with COVID; that new tech deals will be signed by Facedrive; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; that 95% of US miles will be driven in electric, self-driving and shared vehicles by 2030; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that riders are not as attracted to EV rides as expected; that the Tally app may not become popular, may not lead to revenues from the app; that competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Facedrive businesses; TraceScan may not work as expected in commercial settings; changing governmental laws and policies; the company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company's expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; the ability of Facedrive to attract providers of good and services for merchandise partnerships on terms acceptable to both parties, and on profitable terms for Facedrive; and that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Company") owns a considerable number of shares of FaceDrive (FD.V) for investment, however the views reflected herein do not represent Facedrive nor has Facedrive authored or sponsored this article. This share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns a substantial number of shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE Oilprice.com