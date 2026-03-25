The $11B Mining Pivot: Why Capital is Securing High-Grade Gold & Silver Assets

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com Commentary - Global gold mine production is hitting a wall. High-grade discoveries are simply getting harder to find and structurally tougher to bring online[1]. Because of this, smart capital is strategically rotating toward scalable assets capable of replacing rapidly draining supplies. January 2026 alone saw over $11 billion in mining transactions. More than 77% of that merger and acquisition capital zeroed in on gold and silver[2]. Senior producers are making pivotal moves to secure ounces right now, knowing the supply response will lag behind price signals for years. Against this highly favorable backdrop, a select group of undervalued and resilient companies occupy a critical space from early discovery to transformational consolidation: Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF), Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) (TSX: CDE), New Gold (NYSE: NGD) (TSX: NGD), New Found Gold (NYSE-A: NFGC) (TSXV: NFG), and Dolly Varden Silver (NYSE-A: DVS) (TSXV: DV).

Institutional investors are fundamentally changing how they position for gold in 2026. The focus is now strictly on quality over quantity. The World Gold Council points out that stretched equity valuations and ongoing geopolitical risks are the main factors pushing broad capital toward high-margin, Tier 1 jurisdiction assets[3]. This structural market shift is further backed by central bank reserve data. We are seeing broad sovereign wealth accumulation across emerging markets, which sends a clear signal that physical scarcity is currently being priced in at every single level of the capital stack[4].

Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) recently launched the first phase of field work at its Gran Esperanza gold-silver project in Argentina's Río Negro Province, with geological crews now on the ground conducting systematic mapping and channel sampling across the 44,400-hectare property.

The work is focused on defining the extent of an epithermal vein system, the same type of geological structure responsible for many of the world's high-grade gold deposits. Crews are sampling exposed quartz veins at roughly 50-metre intervals, while also conducting structural mapping within key mineralized corridors to identify where gold and silver concentrations are strongest and most consistent.

What makes this phase meaningful is what it leads to. The data collected here is specifically intended to build the geological case for diamond drilling, which is the step that turns a promising exploration property into something that can be formally valued. For a company at this stage, that transition is what investors are watching for.

The historical results from Gran Esperanza give context for why the ground work is worth doing. Channel samples have returned 2.0 metres at 24.0 g/t gold, 5.0 metres at 13.1 g/t gold, and 1.3 metres at 11.5 g/t gold, with rock chips grading up to 24.4 g/t gold. A site visit as recently as December 2025 returned a rock chip at 14.34 g/t gold. Previous exploration totalled 30 trenches across 2,937 metres of exposed veins, 690 channel samples, and over 10 kilometres of mapped epithermal vein trend.

Location adds another dimension to the story. Gran Esperanza sits adjacent to a gold project currently being drilled by Southern Copper and near the Calcatreu Project, which is already in active development. That kind of neighbourhood does not guarantee results, but it does confirm that the broader district has attracted serious capital and serious operators.

"We are pleased to initiate this important phase of exploration at Gran Esperanza," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose. "This systematic program is designed to generate critical geological and geochemical data that will enhance our understanding of the scale and continuity of mineralization on the Property. Our objective is to methodically advance the Project and establish a strong technical foundation for additional programs including diamond drilling."

The property is accessible year-round and sits two kilometres from a highway, which keeps logistics manageable and field costs predictable as the program scales.

In addition to Gran Esperanza, GGR holds the Goldfire Property in Quebec near Gold Fields' Windfall Project, and a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta Province, Argentina, giving it a diversified portfolio of early-stage exploration exposure across two continents.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Golden Goose Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/01/28/two-gold-projects-two-major-neighbors-what-does-this-junior-know-that-the-market-doesnt/

In other industry developments:

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) (TSX: CDE) completed its acquisition of New Gold (NYSE: NGD) (TSX: NGD) on March 20, 2026, adding the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia and the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario to its portfolio of five existing North American operations. The combined platform lifts Coeur Mining's 2026 consolidated gold production guidance to 680,000–815,000 ounces (an 80% increase over its prior standalone gold production) alongside 18.7–21.9 million ounces of silver and 50–65 million pounds of copper.

"Today marks an important milestone in Coeur's transformation to the sector's newest senior precious metals producer," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and CEO of Coeur Mining. "The tremendous free cash flow profile from our combined platform of seven North American operations will allow the Company to meaningfully accelerate and enlarge its return of capital strategy while also further bolstering our overall liquidity position. This strong financial position — along with the deep and talented combined team we are creating — will give us the flexibility to fund a pipeline of attractive organic growth projects and emerging new opportunities such as progressing the K-Zone at New Afton, advancing studies at our Silvertip silver project, and investing in high-return exploration programs across the portfolio."

New Afton's maiden K-Zone resource of 47.6 million tonnes containing 715,000 ounces of gold and 606 million pounds of copper remains open laterally and at depth, with a feasibility study expected to commence in the second half of 2026. Coeur Mining has authorized an expanded $750 million share repurchase program and an inaugural $0.02 per share semiannual dividend, supported by a new $1.0 billion revolving credit facility that replaces the prior $400 million facility.

New Found Gold (NYSE-A: NFGC) (TSXV: NFG) has filed a technical report supporting the Preliminary Economic Assessment for its 100%-owned Hammerdown Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, effective February 18, 2026. The company is simultaneously advancing its flagship Queensway Gold Project, where a July 2025 PEA has been completed and recent drilling continues to identify new discoveries along a +110 kilometre strike extent across two prospective fault zones.

"New Found Gold is an emerging Canadian gold producer focused on advancing Queensway to production and bringing the Hammerdown deposit into commercial gold production," said Keith Boyle, CEO of New Found Gold. "The Company is focused on growth and value creation."

Orla enters 2026 with $420.8 million in cash and $480.8 million in total liquidity, with construction of the South Railroad Project in Nevada on track for a mid-year start that is expected to push consolidated annual production toward 500,000 ounces. New Found Gold holds cornerstone investment from Eric Sprott and continues to build its board and management team following a full restructuring in 2025, positioning both projects for near-term production milestones.

Dolly Varden Silver (NYSE-A: DVS) (TSXV: DV) reported strong 2025 drill results from its Homestake Silver Deposit in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, with highlight hole HR25-466 intersecting 4.66 g/t gold and 33 g/t silver over 48.49 meters, including 52.15 g/t gold and 306 g/t silver over 1.01 meters. A total of 56,131 meters were drilled across 86 holes during the 2025 season at the Kitsault Valley Project, with approximately 40% of drilling focused on Homestake Ridge step-outs and infill.

"The 2025 drill program at the Homestake Silver Deposit successfully expanded and infilled at the Mineral Resource area, demonstrating strong gold and silver grades over potentially underground bulk-mineable widths," said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO of Dolly Varden Silver. "The deposit remains open for expansion, and we look forward to accelerating drilling and engineering studies to advance the Homestake Main and Homestake Silver Deposits during 2026."

Expansion drilling confirmed the system remains open along plunge and at depth, with step-out hole HR25-458 intersecting 2.50 g/t gold over 80.00 meters to the north and down-dip hole HR25-483 returning 6.14 g/t gold over 10.66 meters. Dolly Varden Silver controls approximately 100,000 hectares of prospective tenure in the Golden Triangle, including five past-producing high-grade silver mines.

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SOURCES:

https://www.gold.org/goldhub/gold-focus/2026/03/you-asked-we-answered-are-we-running-out-gold https://discoveryalert.com.au/contemporary-mining-industry-consolidation-2026/ https://www.gold.org/goldhub/research/why-gold-2026-cross-asset-perspective https://www.gold.org/goldhub/gold-focus/2026/03/central-bank-gold-statistics-momentum-eases-january-while-demand-base DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is is being distributed for Maynard Communications ("MAY"), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for Golden Goose Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but expects to be paid a fee from ("MAY"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Golden Goose Resources Corp, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Golden Goose Resources Corp. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Golden Goose Resources Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Golden Goose Resources Corp.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Golden Goose Resources Corp. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

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