The 133rd Canton Fair's Offline Exhibition Ends on a High Note, Demonstrating Resilience of China's Foreign Trade

News provided by

Canton Fair

27 Jun, 2023, 21:49 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd Canton Fair's offline exhibition has drawn to a close, marking a significant milestone in the return to normalcy after the pandemic. With an active attendance of overseas buyers, numerous new product launches and better-than-expected export transactions achieved, the event has been hailed as a triumph. After that, the online platform of the 133rd Canton Fair continues to operate normally. 

Continue Reading

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9181951-133rd-canton-fair-offline-exhibition-demonstrating-resilience-china-foreign-trade/

"Through its efficient, safe, digital, and green operations, the 133rd Canton Fair has successfully served as a positive force in promoting stable foreign trade scale and structure, all-round opening up, and the creation of a new development pattern," said Xu Bing, spokesperson and Deputy Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre.

The 133rd Canton Fair witnessed a remarkable turnout of international buyers from 229 countries and regions, with 129,006 attendees from 213 countries and regions who attended offline. The Fair welcomed a diverse range of 55 industrial and commercial organizations, such as the prestigious Malaysia-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, CCI France Chine, and China Chamber of Commerce & Technology Mexico. Over 100 leading multinational companies, including Wal-Mart from the United States, Auchan from France, Metro from Germany, organized buyers to attend the Fair. The Fair's online platform saw a surging attendance of 390,574 overseas buyers.

Exhibitors at this year's event uploaded a staggering 3.07 million exhibits, including over 800,000 new products, roughly 130,000 smart products, 500,000 green and low-carbon products, and more than 260,000 products with independent IPR. The Canton Fair, a resounding success, features over 300 debut events for the unveiling of new products. From high-end to intelligent, customized to branded, and green low-carbon goods, the Fair demonstrated China's manufacturing prowess and its commitment to excellence. Global buyers are impressed with the vast array of products on display, which highlighted China's resilience and vitality in foreign trade. It's clear that China's leading manufacturers are out in full force, showcasing the latest and greatest in creativity and ingenuity.

The export transactions closed at the 133rd Canton Fair onsite reached 21.69 billion USD, an achievement better than expected. In addition, many buyers have also appointed factory visits and expected to reach more cooperation in the future.

For more information about Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

The 133rd Canton Fair: Gathering of Fashion Clothing to Revive the Fun of Dragon Boat Festival

The 133rd Canton Fair: A New Coup to Cool Down and Escape from the Heat in this Summer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.