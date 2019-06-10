The 13th Annual ADCOLOR Awards Takes Place September 8th, 2019 in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, announced their 2019 Honorees and Nominees at ADCOLOR Live in the Facebook Live Studios.

The organization also announced the 2019 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES, a program that chooses the best and brightest professionals who are one to three years into their career to attend the annual conference and awards show which will take place September 6th through the 8th at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Actor, director, producer and activist, Eva Longoria was recognized as the 2019 Beacon Award presented by ADWEEK, the leading resource for the brand marketing and advertising community. "There is no better honoree to set the tone of Adweek's inaugural Beacon Award than Eva Longoria," said Lisa Granatstein, Editor, SVP, Programming, Adweek. "From her formidable seven-year-old Eva Longoria Foundation that empowers Latinas via STEM education and entrepreneurship to her leadership role calling for diversity in Hollywood, Eva's remarkable accomplishments are both authentic and action-oriented." The inaugural Beacon Award honors talent who uses their celebrity as a catalyst to change the status quo in the quest for diversity and inclusion. In May, ADCOLOR and Adweek partnered on the first Champion awards and celebration recognizing the fearless leaders and rising stars in marketing and media who embody ADCOLOR's call to "Rise Up. Reach Back."

The announcement took place at the Facebook Live Studios and was hosted by Dana Blair, on-air host, correspondent and entrepreneur, along with Tiffany R. Warren, ADCOLOR Founder and President and members of the ADCOLOR community.

The 13th Annual ADCOLOR Awards will highlight and honor the achievements of African-American, American Indian/Native American, Asian Pacific-American, Hispanic/Latino and LGBTQ professionals, as well as spotlighting diversity and inclusion champions in the creative industries.

"I'm so inspired by the collective achievements, energy and the ways in which the 2019 Honorees, Nominees and FUTURES have taken a stand in their professional and personal lives," said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren. "The 13th Annual ADCOLOR Awards in September will provide us with an opportunity to express the ways in which ADCOLOR honorees, nominees ad FUTURES 'Took A Stand,' in line with this year's theme. I can't wait to celebrate the remarkable ways they have risen up and reached back with our ADCOLOR community and beyond."

The ADCOLOR Award Nominees and Honorees are carefully selected from a large population of diverse influencers across the creative industries. The finalists are chosen by the individual's representation of ADCOLOR's motto, "Rise Up and Reach Back" and ways they took a stand in line with this year's conference and awards theme. Those honored not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. Their goal is to create a network of diverse professionals to encourage and celebrate one another.

Please join us September 6th through 8th for ADCOLOR 2019. Registration is now open and early bird pricing ends July 1st. Visit ADCOLOR.org for more details.

Below you can find the full list of Nominees, Honorees and FUTURES for this year's ADCOLOR Awards.

ADCOLOR 2019 Partners

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Omnicom Group, DIAGEO, Procter & Gamble, Verizon Media, Wieden+Kennedy, Apple, Spotify, TBWA\ Worldwide, American Express, NBCUniversal, Ogilvy, Twitter, 72andSunny, DDB Worldwide, Deutsch Inc., Disney Advertising Sales, Edelman, Pandora, 72andSunny, Anomaly, Apple Music, Beats By Dre, BMW, Buzzfeed, DAS Global Group of Companies, Digitas, FCB, HBO, LOL Network, McCann New York, Omnicom Media Group, Pinterest, Publicis Groupe, Publicis Health Group, RGA, Trip Advisor, Zambezi

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

72andSunny, Ad Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, BBDO NY, Deutsch Inc., Dieste, Droga5, Facebook, Hearst Magazines, MSL Group, Stephen Kim, TBWA\ Worldwide, Wieden+Kennedy

About ADCOLOR®

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insights serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than six million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

The 2019 ADCOLOR Nominees are as follows:

The Ad of the Year

Campaign: Love Has No Labels - "Rising"

Client: Ad Council

Agency: R/GA

Campaign: "Changing The Game"

Client: Microsoft

Agency: McCann NY

Campaign: "Dream Crazy"

Client: Nike

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Campaign: "An Open Mind Is The Best Look"

Client: Nordstrom

Agency: Droga5

Campaign: "Truth Is Worth It - Perseverance"

Client: NY Times

Agency: Droga5

Change Agent

Vincent Pierson, Director, Diversity & Inclusion, Minor League Baseball

Alexandra Siegel, Senior Manager, Equality Content, Narrative, and Marketing, Salesforce

Sherice Torres, Marketing Director, Google

Rockstar

Dhane Scotti, Integrated Consumer Marketing Lead for Pixel, Google

Michael Warner, Chief Relationship Officer | Partner, EGAMI Group

Krystle Watler, Head of Business Development, Virtue

Innovator

Shala Akintunde, Creative Director/ Founder, The Movement Worldwide

Antionette Carroll, President and CEO (Founder), Creative Reaction Lab

LaToya Drake, Global Outreach Lead, Google

Rising Star

Julian Gillian, Senior Art Director, Leo Burnett Chicago

Tiffany Golden, Associate Producer, Wieden+Kennedy

Mariano Pintor, Account Supervisor / Social Media, McCann NY

ADCOLOR in Tech

Brendan Chan, Program Manager, CS Education, Google

Danielle Lee, VP, Global Head of Partner Solutions, Spotify

Stacey Mahoney, Global Sales Strategist, Microsoft

MVP

TONL & NIKE

R/GA & The AD Council

Google, Inc. & UN Women

The 2019 ADCOLOR Honorees are as follows:

Beacon Award presented by ADWEEK

Eva Longoria , Actress, Producer, Director, Philanthropist

Legend Awards

Steve Pamon , Chief Operating Officer, Parkwood Entertainment

, Chief Operating Officer, Parkwood Entertainment Helen Lin , Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Media

, Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Media Ted Chung , Founder & Chairman, Cashmere Agency

Catalyst Awards

Gold House

AdFellows, a program of Verizon

The Curly Girl Collective

Advocate Award

Don Lemon , Host "CNN Tonight

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Hector Orci , Founder & Co-Chairman, Orci

, Founder & Co-Chairman, Orci Sheldon Levy , Former SVP, Deputy/Associate Head of Production, Saatchi & Saatchi NY

ADCOLOR/One Club Creative Awards

Robert Wong , Chief Creative Officer, Google

, Chief Creative Officer, Google Brandon Rochon , Managing Chief Creative Officer, Kastner & Partners and Founder & Chief Creative Officer, SNKRINC.

Mx. ADCOLOR

Joon Park , Cultural Strategist, Sparks + Honey



Ms. ADCOLOR

Brittany Johnson , Creative Strategist, Facebook

The 2019 FUTURES are as follows:

Ace Patterson , Consumer Marketing Operations Manager, Facebook

, Consumer Marketing Operations Manager, Facebook Alex Harris , Partner Manager, Facebook

, Partner Manager, Facebook Alex Studer , Account Executive, Deutsch

, Account Executive, Deutsch Alexandra Givan , Government Communications Manager, Comcast

, Government Communications Manager, Comcast Aniqua Hendricks , Multicultural Media Strategist, Hearts & Science

, Multicultural Media Strategist, Hearts & Science Barbara Gonzales , Assistant Manager of PR and Social Media, Ad Council

, Assistant Manager of PR and Social Media, Ad Council Bryan Stromer , Communications Manager, Microsoft

, Communications Manager, Microsoft Gloria Lin , Community Manager, Edelman

, Community Manager, Edelman Helena Berhane , Strategic Planner, Fluent360

, Strategic Planner, Fluent360 James Ramseur , Assistant Comms and Media Planner, Wieden+Kennedy

, Assistant Comms and Media Planner, Wieden+Kennedy Jorge Tajj Badil-Abish, Junior Copywriter, FCB West

Julian Soto , Copy Supervisor, Patients & Purpose

, Copy Supervisor, Patients & Purpose Kelly Garcia , Copywriter, Ogilvy

, Copywriter, Ogilvy Kevin Lam , Senior Product Designer, Elephant

, Senior Product Designer, Elephant Keyon Branch , Digital Media Planner, OMD

, Digital Media Planner, OMD Maimouna Siby , Marketing Strategist, Squarespace

, Marketing Strategist, Squarespace Makeda Loney , Copywriter, FCB Chicago

, Copywriter, FCB Chicago Nagini Reddy, Junior Graphic Designer, Wieden+Kennedy

Nicole Dei , Account Coordinator, HBO

, Account Coordinator, HBO Omar Wilson , Account Manager, Facebook

, Account Manager, Facebook Pilar McQuirter , Talent Program Manager, Havas WorldWide Chicago

, Talent Program Manager, Havas WorldWide Chicago Samrawit Seifu , Associate Creative, Buzzfeed

, Associate Creative, Buzzfeed Sayid Abdullaev , Product Marketing Manager, YouTube

, Product Marketing Manager, YouTube Selly Sallah , Sponsorship Marketing Associate, NPR

, Sponsorship Marketing Associate, NPR Shantae Howell , Creative Strategist, Vox Media

, Creative Strategist, Vox Media Tatiana Britt , Assistant Account Executive

, Assistant Account Executive Veronica Peñaloza-Wolfermann, Account Manager, Facebook

Victoria Onuzuruike, Assistant Producer, Ogilvy

For more information, please visit: www.adcolor.org and follow @adcolor across all social media.

