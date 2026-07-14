The 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership Now Accepting Customer Experience Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Global awards program invites organizations, teams, departments, professionals, and leaders worldwide to showcase measurable customer experience achievements at the local, regional, and global levels.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards are now accepting nominations for the 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership, inviting organizations, teams, departments, professionals, and leaders worldwide to submit their most significant Customer Experience (CX) achievements. The awards recognize measurable accomplishments that have enhanced customer satisfaction, loyalty, engagement, service quality, digital experiences, and long-term business value across industries.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

The Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize achievements across the full spectrum of customer experience, including customer experience strategy, customer success, customer service, contact centers, technical support, customer journey transformation, digital customer experiences, omnichannel engagement, voice-of-the-customer initiatives, customer loyalty programs, employee-driven service excellence, AI-assisted customer interactions, self-service innovations, and other initiatives that demonstrate measurable impact.

Nominations are welcomed from organizations of all sizes, including startups, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, government organizations, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Achievements may be submitted on behalf of individuals, teams, departments, business units, or entire organizations from any industry or region of the world.

Originally established fourteen years ago to recognize the achievements of executives and management professionals, the Globee® Awards for Leadership have evolved while continuing their tradition of recognizing outstanding leadership achievements. Today, the program recognizes achievements across every workplace function, profession, organizational level, industry, and geographic region. The Globee® Awards recognize leadership as demonstrated through measurable achievements, meaningful contributions, innovation, collaboration, and positive impact—regardless of role or organizational level.

Entries are evaluated through an independent judging process conducted by experienced business professionals from around the world using transparent scoring criteria that assess the achievement, the quality of the submission, supporting evidence, and measurable results.

Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to review award categories, eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, and entry deadlines available through the Globee® Awards.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #LeadershipAwards #CustomerExperience #CX #CustomerSuccess #CustomerService #ContactCenter #VoiceOfTheCustomer #DigitalExperience #BusinessAwards #Leadership #ProfessionalRecognition #Achievement #Innovation #CustomerLoyalty

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards