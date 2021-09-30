The 14th China (Dongying) International Petroleum and Petrochemical Equipment & Technology Exhibition comes to a successful conclusion

The Information Office of the People's Government of Dongying explained that the theme of this exhibition was A Connected World Driven by Innovation. Reached agreements totaled 4.16 billion yuan and 262 foreign and 297 domestic trade contracts (intention agreements) were signed during the event. More than 1,300 exhibitors were attracted by this immersive cloud exhibition, demonstrating in excess of 17,000 products covering 18 categories. These included oil drilling equipment, exploration equipment, and collection and transmission equipment. The total number of visits was over 270,000.

With the new and comprehensive online cloud exhibition platform, full use was made of cloud display, cloud diversion, cloud interaction, and cloud negotiation, taking the exhibition level and the standard of service to new heights. The exhibition featured dedicated display areas to showcase the growing trends and the latest developments in digital oil exploration, equipment manufacturing, and petroleum and petrochemical industries in a cutting edge, three-dimensional manner of presentation. 234 new products and 181 new technologies were debuted, and comprehensive oil field development service technologies, such as oil and gas exploration and integrated drilling packages, took center stage.

Over the past 14 years, the annual China (Dongying) International Petroleum and Petrochemical Equipment & Technology Exhibition has attracted more than 7,400 exhibitors and 970,000-plus visitors. It has facilitated the execution of 1,796 foreign trade contracts and agreements, encompassing in excess of 70 countries and regions, and has thereby become a driving force in Dongying's industry transformation and development. It is a growth driver in the petroleum equipment industry base, a display window for publicity, and a new development bellwether of the global petroleum equipment industry.

As is well known, Dongying is at the center of the Yellow River Delta, a pivotal city for oil in China. Dongying's petroleum equipment industry, its main industry, has a virtually complete industry chain that brings together research and development, manufacturing, service, and domestic and international trade. The city is now the petroleum equipment manufacturing base of China.

Caption: The 14th China (Dongying) International Petroleum and Petrochemical Equipment & Technology Exhibition kicked off on September 27.

Caption: An exhibitor introducing products in the live streaming room at the 14th China (Dongying) International Petroleum and Petrochemical Equipment & Technology Exhibition

Caption: An assembly worker busy catching up with orders in Kerui High-end Petroleum Equipment Industrial Park, Dongying, Shandong

Caption: A technician processing orders in a workshop of Shandong Yonglijinggong Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd.

