The 1890 Initiative & Ensign Beverage Company Partner On Launch Of New Kombucha To Support NIL Initiatives

1890 Nebraska Kombucha will initially be available in one flavor—Champions' Cherry Limeade—which was inspired by requests from Husker volleyball players. Like other Ensign kombucha products, Champions' Cherry Limeade will be a low-sugar blend, with just 2 grams of sugar, 2 grams of carbs, and 15 calories per 12-ounce can. 1890 Nebraska Kombucha will be available in cans and kegs, starting in Lincoln and surrounding areas, with plans to broaden distribution throughout Nebraska.

"While we are big fans of 1890's Cornhead beverages, we thought it would be cool to promote something that athletes have access to and are already drinking," says Ensign Beverage Company co-founder Jessi Hoeft. "In Champions' Cherry Limeade, tart cherry meets traditional black tea kombucha with just a touch of sweetness."

"Ensign Brewing Company already brews kombucha that Nebraska Athletics serves at the Lewis Training Table, and their product came with the athletes' stamp of approval, so when they reached out about collaborating, we knew they were a perfect fit," says 1890 CEO Carson Schott. "We also appreciate Ensign's commitment to crafting healthy beverages, as well as their dedication to furthering public education about water conservation, health, and access."

About 1890

1890 Initiative, LLC, was founded to provide Nebraska student-athletes opportunities to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while positively impacting the Nebraska community. 1890 is dedicated to assisting Nebraska student-athletes in getting the most benefit from NIL.

About Ensign Beverage Company

Ensign Beverage is in the business of producing low- or no-sugar beverages as an alternative to the current "soda" market. Based in Nebraska, Ensign currently features a line of craft-made kombucha and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit EnsignBeverage.com.

