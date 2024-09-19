The 1916 Company | Radcliffe Jewelers Unveils Monumental $10 Million Showroom

The 1916 Company | Radcliffe Jewelers' monumental showroom was brought to life by Eric Lewis of Baltimore's E/Line Architecture, merging dedicated environments for brand partners such as Rolex, Cartier, and David Yurman with intimate lounges, hospitality bars, a concierge-style service area, and ample event space. The store's palette favors minimalist overtones and natural materials, presenting grandeur with an organic, modern touch. Marble, mosaics, textured wall coverings, and plush seating unite with artisanal lighting fixtures and rich, green living walls. An intricate tree motif, symbolizing growth and connection, serves as a focal point, reinforcing the company's deep ties and relationships throughout the community.

John Shmerler, Global CEO of The 1916 Company, shared, "We are thrilled to share our new home in Baltimore during such an exciting time for our company. Our team is committed to excellence and creating personalized experiences for everyone who walks through our doors – in Baltimore and around the world."

Established in the early 1980s as a modest, 750-square foot store, Radcliffe Jewelers continually evolved throughout its four decades under the stewardship of John Shmerler and Paul Winicki, leading to the merger in late 2023 with WatchBox, Govberg, and Hyde Park Jewelers. Guided by an unwavering commitment to elevate service and exceed expectations, Radcliffe forged relationships with generations of clients across the extended Baltimore region as well as partnerships with the leading names in watchmaking and jewelry design, all of which continues under The 1916 Company name.

A haven for watch enthusiasts, The 1916 Company | Radcliffe Jewelers collaborated with its brand partners to design immersive brand experiences throughout the new store. Working closely with Rolex, aesthetic signatures of the Genevan house outfit a dedicated Rolex showroom, private VIP lounge, and state-of-the-art watchmaking workshop. Steps away is a build-out for Tudor, complete with its own fixtures and furnishings, and a welcoming environment adorned by Cartier's iconic red hue showcases the maison's classic collections. Vignettes for Breguet, Breitling, Grand Seiko, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Omega, Panerai, and TAG Heuer, and more grace the perimeter of the store. The floorplan also includes a hands-on "watch bar" for pre-owned collections, giving visitors an eye into the company's extensive pre-owned inventory, which includes the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned collection.

A curated selection of fine jewelry complements the watch collections, with elegant buildouts for Chanel Fine Jewelry & Watches, David Yurman, and Mikimoto. The store showcases extraordinary classic and contemporary diamond pieces along with creations by esteemed jewelers such as Buccellati, Elizabeth Locke, Fernando Jorge, Pomellato, Roberto Coin, Temple St. Clair, Vhernier, and more.

The 1916 Company | Radcliffe Jewelers' Diamond Salon is a boutique unto itself, home to a magnificent collection of engagement rings, diamond eternity bands, and wedding rings. The Diamond Salon is accessible from the main showroom as well as its own entrance, through which guests are welcomed into a bright atmosphere with a special seating area for discreet appointments and the ultimate personalized experience.

Adding to the allure of the new showroom, an extensive, ever-changing selection of pre-owned handbags are available, curated by Luxury In Reach, the marketplace and community for designer handbags. A joint venture with Radcliffe since 2021, Luxury In Reach and its founder, Lauren Lynch Schuster, specialize in concierge level sourcing and reselling services for fashion favorites to heritage brands.

With the showroom now open, clients and friends are invited to experience the impeccable service that has defined Radcliffe's legacy on Tuesdays through Saturdays each week. A calendar of exclusive events, including a Grand Opening celebration on October 9, 2024, will mark the start of this exciting new chapter.

For more information and to RSVP for the Grand Opening celebration, please visit bit.ly/1916events_RadcliffeGrandOpening.

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES: Caroline Kallman Joffe | [email protected] | +1 717 951 2259

DOWNLOAD IMAGES: https://bit.ly/1916_Radcliffe_NewShowroom

ABOUT THE 1916 COMPANY

The 1916 Company is the world's leading destination and global community for collectible luxury watches and fine jewelry. Comprising more than 20 boutiques and Collector's Lounges in important watch markets worldwide, The 1916 Company brings together the legacies of WatchBox, Govberg Jewelers, Radcliffe Jewelers, and Hyde Park Jewelers to offer a curated selection of timepieces – both new and pre-owned – by the most respected watch brands, a dynamic media platform, and the support of trusted client advisors. The 1916 Company's vibrant community extends from coast to coast and around the world. Learn more at www.the1916company.com.

ABOUT RADCLIFFE JEWELERS

Radcliffe Jewelers, a name synonymous with fine jewelry, timepieces, and excellence in hospitality and client care, was founded in 1983 in Baltimore, Maryland, and now is proudly part of The 1916 Company. Under the leadership of John Shmerler, the company operates two showrooms in Baltimore, Maryland, and Newark, Delaware. Radcliffe Jewelers is an authorized dealer of the leading names in watchmaking and jewelry design, and proudly presents collections by Rolex, Breitling, Cartier, Chanel, Tudor, David Yurman, Mikimoto, Temple St. Clair, and more. Radcliffe has a long-standing commitment to positively impact the communities in which it operates, actively supporting 100 organizations and philanthropic initiatives each year. Learn more at www.radcliffejewelers.com.

ABOUT LUXURY IN REACH

Founded by Lauren Lynch-Schuster in 2017, Luxury In Reach is a trustworthy marketplace and community for designer handbags and luxury accessories, specializing in concierge level sourcing and reselling services. In partnership with Radcliffe Jewelers, now The 1916 Company, Luxury In Reach has redefined luxury accessibility, offering a curated selection of handbags that span investment, statement, and trend categories, with authenticity and uncompromising quality at the forefront. Luxury In Reach specializes in fashion favorites to heritage brands, democratizing access to sought-after and rare collections. Embodying the 'luxury in reach' ethos, the company's extensive inventory is available at fair market prices online and within The 1916 Company's Baltimore showroom. Interactive live shopping shows deliver entertaining conversations about trends, utility, and access to must-have bags each week, highlighting the newest arrivals to a captivated global community. Learn more at www.shopluxuryinreach.com.

SOURCE The 1916 Company