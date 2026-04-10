The 1916 Company Opens New Showroom in Manhattan Beach

The global destination for collectible watches and jewelry establishes its first

new market location in the Los Angeles area under The 1916 Company name.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1916 Company, the global destination with 110 years of heritage in collectible luxury watches and fine jewelry, announces the opening of its newest showroom in Manhattan Beach, California. Located at Manhattan Village, the Southern California location is the first new market The 1916 Company has entered since its formation – and its 25th location worldwide.

The 1916 Company opens at Manhattan Village in Manhattan Beach, California; the company's first new market entry since its formation and its 25th location worldwide.

The showroom spans 5,800 square feet, bringing together dedicated environments for Swiss watch brands – Rolex, Breitling, De Bethune, Panerai, and Tudor – and an expansive jewelry offering, alongside spaces conceived for discovery, conversation, and genuine hospitality.

At the heart of this new location is a 1,350-square-foot Rolex space, meticulously designed to embody the elegance of the Rolex aesthetic, while allowing guests to enjoy a bespoke and personalized experience.

Manhattan Beach marks the West Coast debut of the 1916 Collector's Lounge. Home to Rolex Certified Pre-Owned watches and The 1916 Company Pre-Owned Collection, the lounge presents an extensive selection of collectible timepieces in a relaxed, conversational setting – mirroring the Collector's Lounge experience found across The 1916 Company's locations in New York, Miami, Switzerland, and Asia. As a proud partner in the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program, The 1916 Company offers clients access to an exceptional range of pre-owned Rolex timepieces both in store and online, backed by the confidence of Rolex's exclusive certification.

"Manhattan Beach represents something we've been working toward for the last two years," shares John Shmerler, CEO of The 1916 Company. "We're bringing The 1916 Company to a market that has long had a deep culture of collecting and a genuine appreciation for craftsmanship – and one that deserves a destination shaped by that. Our new store reflects the full breadth of what we do: exceptional new and pre-owned collections, independent watchmaking at the highest level, and a jewelry offering built around the character of the community. At our core, we're a company founded on relationships – with our clients, our brand partners, and the places we call home. We're here for the long term, and we're looking forward to earning our place in the South Bay."

High Horology by The 1916 Company

Woven into the showroom is the High Horology area, anchored by De Bethune and designed to bring independent watchmaking to a wider audience of collectors. Rotating presentations of watchmakers from across The 1916 Company's network will ensure the space remains a living showcase of contemporary horology. At opening, featured maisons include Daniel Roth, Gérald Genta, Greubel Forsey, and Bianchet, in addition to De Bethune.

A Jewelry Offering Shaped by the West Coast

The jewelry assortment reflects the design-driven character of the West Coast, introducing several brands new to The 1916 Company's network alongside established names in fine jewelry and diamonds. Manhattan Beach marks the company's first retail partnership with Jade Trau, Jenna Blake, and Melissa Kaye – three designers working in expressive, wearable fine jewelry. These collections are complemented by exclusive pieces by The 1916 Company, along with collections by Arzano, Etho Maria, Future Fortune, Hoorsenbuhs, Norman Silverman, Nouvel Heritage, Phillips House, Rahaminov, Roberto Coin, Spinelli Kilcollin, Zoe Chicco, and more.

"One hundred and ten years in, the way we connect with our clients hasn't changed; every visit, every conversation, every relationship matters," says Melanie Chud, recently appointed President of Retail of The 1916 Company. "Manhattan Beach is an opportunity to bring that to a new community, with a space clients can explore at their own pace, and the kind of personal service and care that's hard to find elsewhere."

The 1916 Company's Manhattan Beach showroom is now open at Manhattan Village, Monday through Saturday, 10am – 6pm, and Sunday, 12pm – 5pm. A calendar of exclusive watch and jewelry events will soon follow, as The 1916 Company brings its 110 years of heritage to the South Bay.

ABOUT THE 1916 COMPANY

The 1916 Company is the world's leading destination and global community for collectible luxury watches, fine jewelry, and pre-owned designer handbags. Comprising more than 20 boutiques and Collector's Lounges in important watch markets worldwide, The 1916 Company brings together the legacies of WatchBox, Govberg Jewelers, Radcliffe Jewelers, and Hyde Park Jewelers to offer a curated selection of timepieces – both new and pre-owned – by the most respected watch brands, a dynamic media platform, and the support of trusted client advisors. The company maintains a deeply integrated relationship with De Bethune, serving as the brand's majority investor and primary point of distribution across the United States, Switzerland, and Asia.

www.the1916company.com

PRESS CONTACT

The 1916 Company, Caroline Kallman Joffe | [email protected] | +1 717 951 2259

Images available for download: HERE

SOURCE The 1916 Company