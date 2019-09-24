The 2019 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival and the First China Meizhou International Elite Summit of Tea Industry Held in Meizhou, Guangdong

The event is designed to celebrate the harvest, promote local culture and revitalize countryside. Themed "Capital of Hakkas in the World Celebrates the Harvest and Outstanding Jiaying Tea Enjoys Nationwide Reputation", according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Meizhou Municipal Committee, the event promoted a host of agricultural products ranging from Meizhou pomelo and rice to Jiaying tea in the forms of dancing, singing, presentation of intangible heritage, labor techniques in the fields and sitcom. This is how Meizhou presents its farmers and encourages more people to gain an understanding of the city.

The increasingly popular and impressive tea from mountainous Meizhou is underpinned by a sound environment as the northern city of Guangdong stays committed to pursuing ecological development. On September 22, tea industry leaders from 21 countries and regions convened at the Elite Summit, which was held in Hanshan Mountain of Fengshun County, intending to discuss the future development of the tea industry and promote Jiaying tea in China and beyond. On top of the harvest scenes of Hakka farmers, the time-honored tea culture and exceptional tea resources have greatly impressed the attendees.

"It (Hanshan Mountain) is a beautiful place with magnificent scenery. I'm convinced that a scenic place like this will attract more and more tourists. A tour of the tea plantation in Hanshan has given me an amazing experience," said Ian Gibbs, Chairman of the International Tea Committee.

It was hoped that Meizhou would take the event as an opportunity and make its best effort to implement the rural revitalization strategy and uphold the new development philosophy, said Zheng Weiyi, deputy secretary-general of the People's Government of Guangdong Province. With that, he continued, the city should integrate the tea industry with the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, expand the influence of the Summit and ensure that more outcomes are achieved from hosting the gathering. In doing so, Meizhou would bring its tea industry, culture and economy to a new high.

