The 2019 Class Arrives At Oppenheimer For Their Internship Program

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) today announced the start of its 2019 Summer Internship Program.

Now in its 15th year, Oppenheimer's internship program introduces the next generation of talent to the financial services industry. The program is an integral part of the Firm – one that strengthens its pipeline of best-in-class talent with individuals who bring new competencies and fresh perspectives.

Oppenheimer chose 51 candidates from 40+ universities out of more than 550 applications received from across the country. The class of 2019 is a diverse group of women and men who will be spread out across the Firm's New York headquarters and branch offices. The program is designed to provide participants with an opportunity to learn about various facets of Oppenheimer's business via panel discussions, networking events and by shadowing and learning from the Firm's top talent. Interns discover their interests and prepare for a future in financial services.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Related Links

http://www.opco.com

