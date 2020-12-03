The 2020 Global Trend Conference on "Optimizing the Business Environment" and "ESG Development" rounds off in Beijing

During the 2020 edition, two high level forums on the themes "Optimizing the Business Environment" and "ESG Development" were held. More than 50 spokesmen gave stirring speeches on how Chinese local governments, enterprises and investors should respond to the changes in the international landscape, keep pace with the times, have a good start in the 14th Five-year Plan, and focus on their own development.

The Integrated development of industrial chains, leading the new trend of optimizing the business environment

A complete and powerful industrial chain can not only reduce enterprise cost, but also expand added value, enhance industrial synergy and cohesion, and improve the ability of enterprises to resist risks. This is the development environment that enterprises expect. Compared with enterprises, government departments have more macroscopic and stronger control capabilities and should do the impossible for enterprises from the perspective of the entire industrial chain.

In practice, the stronger the industrial chain mindset of a place is and the higher the supporting level is, the better the business environment will be. Mao Zhenhua, the Chairman of CCX Group, believes that the quality of the business environment has a direct impact on the strength of a region's development momentum, the rise and fall of market entities, and the accumulation and dispersion of production factors. The competition between different regions and different enterprises is mainly carried out under the framework of the business environment. Enterprises pay more attention to and look forward to the improvement and optimization of the business environment.

Taking Shangyu District in Zhejiang as an example: The pilot reform of "one code land management" in Shangyu is based on the PC terminal. This is an integrated natural resource management system platform integrating functions such as resource coding, process approval, data integration, project supervision, information sharing, and decision-making assistance. There are 2 application-oriented universities, 13 university research institutes, 24 academician workstations and 26 provincial enterprise research institutes. Spending on Research and experimental development accounts for 2.98% of the gross regional product. New policies with regards to talents are second to none in the entire region thereby promoting high-quality development.

Today, Shangyu has 18 listed companies. In 2020, the economic indicators in Shangyu District continued to rise and key indicators such as regional GDP growth rate and industrial added value growth rate once ranked first in 17 economically strong counties, cities districts in Zhejiang province.

ESG has received significant attention and will help China's economic transformation and upgrading

In December 2020, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange modified the Assessment Method of Information Disclosure of Listed Companies in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In Article 16, it was proposed for the first time that the assessment index shall include: Whether they proactively disclose environmental, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG) performance; whether the report is substantial and complete.

With the continuous opening of the capital market, more and more domestic financial institutions, investors and business entities paying more attention to ESG. Performance. Yan Yan, the Chairman of China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., LTD. and the Deputy Director of the Institute of Economic Research of Renmin University of China, said: "From the 10 Principles of the UN Global Impact to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to the G20 Action Plan on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2016, implementing the concept of sustainable development has become a global consensus. It is also an inevitable choice for China's economic transformation and upgrading in this new era."

Ma Jun, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China and the Director of the Green Finance Committee of the Chinese Society Finance pointed out that at present, several sets of green finance standards have been developed in China, including standards for green credit, green bonds, and green industry. In terms of information disclosure, there are already information disclosure requirements on green credit and green bonds.

"Regulatory authorities are expected to release mandatory environmental information disclosure requirements for listed companies and bond issuers by the end of this year," Ma Jun said.

