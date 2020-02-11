The 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) Recognizes Elkay and August Jackson with Best Large Booth Award

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elkay Neighborhood" exhibition, created in partnership with brand engagement agency August Jackson, has been named Best Large Booth by the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring designs from over 600 brands, the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is North America's largest trade show dedicated to everything kitchen and bath design related.

For August Jackson's KBIS debut, they worked with Elkay Manufacturing to create a 9,000-square-foot experience that was playful and innovative, all while displaying Elkay's expansive selection of sinks, faucets and drinking water solutions. The award-winning "Elkay Neighborhood" included a giant fountain made of the latest designs in Elkay kitchen faucets and an array of creative activations for visitors to interact with. The latest product offerings were also showcased, including the newest color to be added to the Quartz Luxe Collection, Mint Crème. The booth also celebrated Elkay's 100th birthday this year—making this honor even more meaningful.

August Jackson and Elkay worked together to ensure every booth detail communicated the brand's values—from a ball pit "pool" featuring the ezH2O bottle fill station (showcasing how many plastic bottles have been saved from the environment) to the Dart Canyon (an ADA dual-depth sink, demonstrating the accessibility of its products). Capturing the spirit of Elkay by evoking feelings of friendliness, home and family, the experience uplifted Elkay's vision of a society built on inclusivity, sustainability and community.

"Elkay prides itself on its quality products, meaningful innovations and the wonderful people that make it all happen every single day. We wanted a booth to be a celebration of all that and leave people feeling inspired, entertained and a part of our community," said Molly Pajauskas, Marketing Director, Elkay. "The booth that August Jackson was able to bring to life did just that and allowed the brand to shine at one of the biggest industry events of the year."

"We are honored to be recognized by KBIS for the hard work and creativity that we put into this exhibition, in partnership with our clients at Elkay and Zeno Group," says Laura Shuler, CEO, August Jackson. "AJ's work with Elkay demonstrates our mission to create experiences that are engaging, inspirational, and representative of our clients to the highest degree."

Ken Feurer, Executive Vice President, Design, says that, "August Jackson's insistence on high aesthetic standards, attention to all aspects of an experience, and understanding of the power of storytelling came together to create a meaningful journey for everyone who stepped into the booth."

