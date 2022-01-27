The 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual: Coverage of Leading Real Estate Marketplaces/Classified Companies in 66 Countries

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why are real estate marketplaces lagging behind other major verticals in the development of fully transactional services? Which companies are best positioned to get there first and create the seamless experience homebuyers and home-sellers are waiting for?

In this new 149+ page 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual you will find:

Trends: the state of IBuying, commercial real estate, proptech, alternative finance and more

Company Spotlights: Cian, Hemnet, PropertyGuru, REA Group and more

Companies to Watch: AoCubo, CoStar and Houza

Top 50: The largest real estate marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Top 15: The 15 highest-revenue real estate marketplaces worldwide

Leading real estate marketplaces/classified companies in 66 countries, from A(rgentina) to Z(imbabwe)

Key Topics Covered:

Purely digital transactions are inevitable

The real estate expert Angela Hawksford lays out the vision for the digitization of real estate

Industry trends

Proptech companies are enabling end-to-end transactions

CRM and other proptech firms are playing a major role in helping bring all of the components for real estate transactions into one place

The status of transactions on marketplaces worldwide

Real estate remains a complex ecosystem to bring together into one service. We review the individual components needed to make it happen.

Evolution of IBuying into alternative finance

IBuying companies are evolving their business models to provide more services that appeal to buyers as well as sellers

With Zillow's exit, can IBuying still succeed?

While Zillow's decision to abandon IBuying will make investors more cautious toward IBuying models, other U.S.-based IBuyers show the segment has a future

Has the pandemic forced commercial real estate online?

Unlike the residential segment, commercial properties have been much slower to transition to online transactions

Company spotlights

Real estate marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top-15

Cian: Russia -based property vertical goes public

-based property vertical goes public Hemnet: How attractive is the seller-paid business model?

India : REA Group adds new rivalry to duopoly

: REA Group adds new rivalry to duopoly PropertyGuru: Southeast Asian leader plans $1.8B IPO

IPO SReality.cz: Czech leader attractive m-and-a target

Zillow: IBuying blowup is not U.S. giant's only challenge

Companies to watch

AoCubo: Conquering new builds in hot Brazilian real estate

CoStar Group: CEO attacks Zillow, plans challenge

Houza: Agent-backed site challenges UAE leaders

Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classified sites

New products and tech: Global roundup

Companies in this edition include:

4Zida.rs

58.Com

591.com

99.co

999.md

99Acres

Acheter-Louer.ch

Adevinta

AloNhaDat.com.vn

Anjuke

AoCubo

ApartmentAdvisor

ApartmentGuide.com

Apartments.com

AqarMap.com.eg

Arazistan.com

ArgenProp.com

Asunnot.oikotie.fi

AtHome

AutoScout

Avito.ma

Avito.ru

Aviv Group

Axel Springer

BatDongSan.com.vn

Bayut

Bazos.cz

BDHousing.com

Beike

Bezrealitky.cz

Bienici.com

Bikroy.com

Biproxi

Boliga.dk

Boligportal.dk

Boligsiden.dk

Boneo.se

Booli.se

BProperty.com

BureauxLocaux

CarGurus

Carousell

CarSome

Carvana

Casa.it

Casavo

Cazoo

Centris.ca

Cian

CityFeet

Classifieds.co.zw

CommonFloor.com

Compass

CoStar Group

Crexi

Crozilla-Nekretnine.com

CycloMedia

Daft.ie

Ddproperty.com

Divar.ir

Diyar22.com

Dom.ria.com

Domain

DomClick

Domofond.ru

Dotproperty

Dubizzle

EBay-Kleinanzeigen.de

Edgeprop.my

Elara Technologies

Etuovi.com

Fang

FincaRaiz

Finder.ae

Finn.no

FlyHomes

Fotocasa.es

Frontier Digital Ventures

Funda.nl

Graana.com

Grupo Zap

Gulf

Gumtree

Habitaclia.com

HeadHunter

Hemnet

HepsiEmlak.com

HomeGate

Homes.com

Homes.trovit.ph

Homesnap

HomeTrack

Homeward

Housing.com

Houza

Huispedia.nl

IAD France

Idealista

Immobiliare.it

ImmoNet.de

ImmoScout

ImmoTop

ImmoWeb

ImmoWelt

ImoVirtual.com

Info Edge

Ingatlan.com

Ingatlantajolo.hu

Inmuebles

Iproperty

JagahOnline.com

Jiji.com

Jmty.jp

Jofogas.hu

JustProperty.com

Juwai IQI

Ke.com

Kenyapropertycentre.com

Knock

Kodit

Krisha.kz

Kufar

KupujemProdajem.com

Lamudi

Leboncoin.fr

Lifull

Logic-Immo.com

LoopNet

Luxembourg

Naukri.com

Navent

Newhome.ch

News Corp.

NieruchomosciOnline.pl

Nigeriapropertycentre.com

Njuskalo.hr

NoBroker

OfferPad

OfficeSpace

OLX

OnTheMarket

OpenDoor

Orchard

Otodom

Pararius.nl

Pexa

Plentific

Point2Homes.com

PortalInmobiliario

Properati

Propertify.com

Property.co.zw

Property.xyz

Property24

PropertyGuru

PropTech Group

PropTiger

Prosus

Prudence Holdings

Quikr

QuintoAndar

R114.com

REA Group

RealEstate.com.au

Realestate.yahoo.co.jp

Reality.Idnes.cz

RealNext.nl

Realt.by

Realtor.ca

Realtor.com

RealtyLink.org

RealtyTrac

Recruit Holdings

Redfin

Rent.com

Rentals.com

RentHub.in.th

RentPath

Rents.com.bd

REX Homes

Ribbon

Rightmove

Rumah.com

Rumah123.com

Sahibinden.com

Sakan.co

SAuto.cz

SBazar.cz

Scout

SeLoger

Seznam

Shabesh.com

Showcase

ShowingTime

ShweProperty.com

SmartRefi

Square Yards

SquareFoot.com.hk

SReality.cz

Storia.ro

Subito.it

SumaProp

Suumo.jp

TenX

The SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

TheProsperty.com

TocToc.com

Tori.fi

TradeMe.co.nz

Trulia.com

Vibbo.com

VivaReal.com.br

Wallapop.com

Wg-Gesucht.de

Willhaben.at

Xe.gr

Yapo.cl

YeniEmlak.com

YourKeys

Zameen.com

ZapImoveis.com.br

Zawya

ZigBang.com

Zillow

Zimmo

ZonaProp.com.ar

Zoopla

Zumper

