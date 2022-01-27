The 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual: Coverage of Leading Real Estate Marketplaces/Classified Companies in 66 Countries

Jan 27, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Why are real estate marketplaces lagging behind other major verticals in the development of fully transactional services? Which companies are best positioned to get there first and create the seamless experience homebuyers and home-sellers are waiting for?
In this new 149+ page 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual you will find:
- Trends: the state of IBuying, commercial real estate, proptech, alternative finance and more
- Company Spotlights: Cian, Hemnet, PropertyGuru, REA Group and more
- Companies to Watch: AoCubo, CoStar and Houza
- Top 50: The largest real estate marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- Top 15: The 15 highest-revenue real estate marketplaces worldwide
- Leading real estate marketplaces/classified companies in 66 countries, from A(rgentina) to Z(imbabwe)
Key Topics Covered:
Purely digital transactions are inevitable
- The real estate expert Angela Hawksford lays out the vision for the digitization of real estate
Industry trends
- Proptech companies are enabling end-to-end transactions
- CRM and other proptech firms are playing a major role in helping bring all of the components for real estate transactions into one place
The status of transactions on marketplaces worldwide
- Real estate remains a complex ecosystem to bring together into one service. We review the individual components needed to make it happen.
Evolution of IBuying into alternative finance
- IBuying companies are evolving their business models to provide more services that appeal to buyers as well as sellers
With Zillow's exit, can IBuying still succeed?
- While Zillow's decision to abandon IBuying will make investors more cautious toward IBuying models, other U.S.-based IBuyers show the segment has a future
Has the pandemic forced commercial real estate online?
- Unlike the residential segment, commercial properties have been much slower to transition to online transactions
Company spotlights
- Real estate marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top-15
- Cian: Russia-based property vertical goes public
- Hemnet: How attractive is the seller-paid business model?
- India: REA Group adds new rivalry to duopoly
- PropertyGuru: Southeast Asian leader plans $1.8B IPO
- SReality.cz: Czech leader attractive m-and-a target
- Zillow: IBuying blowup is not U.S. giant's only challenge
Companies to watch
- AoCubo: Conquering new builds in hot Brazilian real estate
- CoStar Group: CEO attacks Zillow, plans challenge
- Houza: Agent-backed site challenges UAE leaders
- Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classified sites
New products and tech: Global roundup
Companies in this edition include:
- 4Zida.rs
- 58.Com
- 591.com
- 99.co
- 999.md
- 99Acres
- Acheter-Louer.ch
- Adevinta
- AloNhaDat.com.vn
- Anjuke
- AoCubo
- ApartmentAdvisor
- ApartmentGuide.com
- Apartments.com
- AqarMap.com.eg
- Arazistan.com
- ArgenProp.com
- Asunnot.oikotie.fi
- AtHome
- AutoScout
- Avito.ma
- Avito.ru
- Aviv Group
- Axel Springer
- BatDongSan.com.vn
- Bayut
- Bazos.cz
- BDHousing.com
- Beike
- Bezrealitky.cz
- Bienici.com
- Bikroy.com
- Biproxi
- Boliga.dk
- Boligportal.dk
- Boligsiden.dk
- Boneo.se
- Booli.se
- BProperty.com
- BureauxLocaux
- CarGurus
- Carousell
- CarSome
- Carvana
- Casa.it
- Casavo
- Cazoo
- Centris.ca
- Cian
- CityFeet
- Classifieds.co.zw
- CommonFloor.com
- Compass
- CoStar Group
- Crexi
- Crozilla-Nekretnine.com
- CycloMedia
- Daft.ie
- Ddproperty.com
- Divar.ir
- Diyar22.com
- Dom.ria.com
- Domain
- DomClick
- Domofond.ru
- Dotproperty
- Dubizzle
- EBay-Kleinanzeigen.de
- Edgeprop.my
- Elara Technologies
- Etuovi.com
- Fang
- FincaRaiz
- Finder.ae
- Finn.no
- FlyHomes
- Fotocasa.es
- Frontier Digital Ventures
- Funda.nl
- Graana.com
- Grupo Zap
- Gulf
- Gumtree
- Habitaclia.com
- HeadHunter
- Hemnet
- HepsiEmlak.com
- HomeGate
- Homes.com
- Homes.trovit.ph
- Homesnap
- HomeTrack
- Homeward
- Housing.com
- Houza
- Huispedia.nl
- IAD France
- Idealista
- Immobiliare.it
- ImmoNet.de
- ImmoScout
- ImmoTop
- ImmoWeb
- ImmoWelt
- ImoVirtual.com
- Info Edge
- Ingatlan.com
- Ingatlantajolo.hu
- Inmuebles
- Iproperty
- JagahOnline.com
- Jiji.com
- Jmty.jp
- Jofogas.hu
- JustProperty.com
- Juwai IQI
- Ke.com
- Kenyapropertycentre.com
- Knock
- Kodit
- Krisha.kz
- Kufar
- KupujemProdajem.com
- Lamudi
- Leboncoin.fr
- Lifull
- Logic-Immo.com
- LoopNet
- Luxembourg
- Naukri.com
- Navent
- Newhome.ch
- News Corp.
- NieruchomosciOnline.pl
- Nigeriapropertycentre.com
- Njuskalo.hr
- NoBroker
- OfferPad
- OfficeSpace
- OLX
- OnTheMarket
- OpenDoor
- Orchard
- Otodom
- Pararius.nl
- Pexa
- Plentific
- Point2Homes.com
- PortalInmobiliario
- Properati
- Propertify.com
- Property.co.zw
- Property.xyz
- Property24
- PropertyGuru
- PropTech Group
- PropTiger
- Prosus
- Prudence Holdings
- Quikr
- QuintoAndar
- R114.com
- REA Group
- RealEstate.com.au
- Realestate.yahoo.co.jp
- Reality.Idnes.cz
- RealNext.nl
- Realt.by
- Realtor.ca
- Realtor.com
- RealtyLink.org
- RealtyTrac
- Recruit Holdings
- Redfin
- Rent.com
- Rentals.com
- RentHub.in.th
- RentPath
- Rents.com.bd
- REX Homes
- Ribbon
- Rightmove
- Rumah.com
- Rumah123.com
- Sahibinden.com
- Sakan.co
- SAuto.cz
- SBazar.cz
- Scout
- SeLoger
- Seznam
- Shabesh.com
- Showcase
- ShowingTime
- ShweProperty.com
- SmartRefi
- Square Yards
- SquareFoot.com.hk
- SReality.cz
- Storia.ro
- Subito.it
- SumaProp
- Suumo.jp
- TenX
- The SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
- TheProsperty.com
- TocToc.com
- Tori.fi
- TradeMe.co.nz
- Trulia.com
- Vibbo.com
- VivaReal.com.br
- Wallapop.com
- Wg-Gesucht.de
- Willhaben.at
- Xe.gr
- Yapo.cl
- YeniEmlak.com
- YourKeys
- Zameen.com
- ZapImoveis.com.br
- Zawya
- ZigBang.com
- Zillow
- Zimmo
- ZonaProp.com.ar
- Zoopla
- Zumper
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45smoq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article