The 2021 Summit Championship And Dance Summit Championship Return To Orlando, FL

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship took place on April 30 – May 3, 2021 in Orlando, FL. The Summit Championship, founded by Varsity All Star in 2013, provides a unique experience for athletes to compete against the best of the best across all levels of competition. The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship continue to grow offering multiple paths for teams to have a competitive, prestigious and celebratory end to their seasons.

This past weekend, all star cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete in Orlando, FL at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Teams performed at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events. The Summit Championship hosted over 900 teams and The Dance Summit Championship hosted nearly 250 teams. As the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, employees, families, and fans remains a top priority, the event was held in a modified format following the guidelines of the CDC, state and local authorities and Varsity Spirit's Health and Safety team. Varsity All Star also rolled out five virtual Regional Summit Championships in 2021 that hosted over 550 teams. The virtual Regional Summit Championships offered programs the opportunity to compete against teams in their geographic region, and still "conquer the climb" closer to home.

"Historically, over 1,500 teams attend The Summit Championship and Dance Summit Championship to conquer the climb and celebrate the end of their competition season. Due to COVID-19 last year, we had to cancel the event in Orlando, FL to protect the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, spectators and all involved," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "We are thrilled to be back safely hosting this event alongside our proud partners at the Walt Disney World® Resort. It is an honor to showcase these amazing teams and create unforgettable experiences for young people while recognizing their hard work, dedication, and talent. We are incredibly grateful for the gym owners, coaches and parents for their unwavering loyalty and support."

Varsity All Star live streamed the event all weekend on Varsity TV, and videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend. Full results, including division champions, are available on Varsity TV.

