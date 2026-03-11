Pro Cheer League Announces New Sponsor, European Wax Center, to Champion Athlete Confidence and Empowerment

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro Cheer League presented by Varsity Spirit — the first professional organization for elite cheer athletes ages 18+ — has signed European Wax Center as the Official Wax Partner of its inaugural season, featuring them at league events, digital platforms, and fan activations. This new sponsorship combines European Wax Center's long‑standing focus on confidence, empowerment, and helping individuals feel their best with the Pro Cheer League's desire to help athletes, families, and cheer fans show up confident and ready for the spotlight.

"European Wax Center's values are rooted in taking bold steps to create strong and vibrant environments," said Katie Mullen, Chief Commercial Officer of European Wax Center. "That's why it's such a seamless fit for us to partner with the Pro Cheer League—an organization that champions those values and builds confidence among its competitors. As we help reveal confidence within our center doors, we're excited to be a part of bringing self-empowerment to the Pro Cheer League stages across the country."

The first season of the Pro Cheer League is already underway, featuring four co-ed teams of paid athletes — Atlanta Air, Dallas Drive, Golden State Grit, and Miami Metal — competing across five national events culminating with the championship match in Nashville on March 27, 2026. All matches are available live on ION, and they next compete in Anaheim on Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

"Cheer at the professional level is not only about the skill and precision that comes from years of training and teamwork, but also the confidence to perform and execute," said Pro Cheer League Commissioner John Newby. "We're excited to welcome European Wax Center as a partner that shares our commitment to empowering athletes and elevating the fan experience as we continue to invest in the future of our sport and the Pro Cheer League."

PIVOT Agency serves as the official sponsorship sales partner of the Pro Cheer League and assisted with securing and building this agreement.

Media Contacts

Jerry Nasr, [email protected]

Brian Bianco, [email protected]

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 44 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

About The Pro Cheer League

The Pro Cheer League presented by Varsity Spirit is the world's first professional cheer league. Featuring paid elite-level cheer athletes at the top of their sport, the Pro Cheer League takes cheer skills to a professional stage. The season started on January 2026 and features teams in Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and San Diego that will compete in five matches across the country to determine the first-ever Pro Cheer League champion. Updates on team rosters, schedules and other league news can be found at procheerleague.com or by following @procheerleague on Instagram.

SOURCE Varsity Spirit