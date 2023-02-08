The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards Announces Its Winners

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing, released the winners of the 2022-2023 awards program.

In its twelfth year, The Cloud Awards categories include 'Best Software as a Service,' 'Best Place to Work in the Cloud,' and 'Cloud Project of the Year.'

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards experienced very fierce competition in its twelfth year. All chosen winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to the future of cloud computing, worthy of being acknowledged and celebrated.

"There were numerous unique solutions, offering the judging panel a hard choice for picking the ultimate category winners.

"For any organizations wishing to take part in next year's awards, The Cloud Awards will return in December. The inaugural Cloud Security Awards will close for entries this month, February 17. Our separate business software program, The SaaS Awards, is now accepting entries with a May 19, 2023 deadline."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. You can view the full list of winners and finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-finalists/.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new cloud computing awards program this winter to continue its recognition of excellence in the cloud industry.

The Cloud Security Awards remains open for entries until February 17. Unlimited categories may be entered for a single-category fee in its inaugural year.

The SaaS Awards, a sister recognition platform, is also now open for early 2023 entries. This business software awards program finds and promotes the best SaaS solutions across a wide range of industries, with a May 19 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/enter-now/.

Notes for editors

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for the Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

The Cloud Awards is one of three related awards programs: The Cloud Awards, for cloud computing, The Cloud Security Awards and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to The Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/ .

SOURCE The Cloud Awards