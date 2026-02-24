The 2026 FinTech Awards Shortlist Announced

International Financial Technology Awards Program Reveals its Shortlist

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinTech Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has today revealed its shortlist, featuring organizations operating at the peak of the financial technology sector.

The FinTech Awards

The program recognizes the leading innovators in FinTech. This includes those operating directly in the financial services industry (including banking, insurance, and investments), and those supporting general financial operations (such as payroll and accounting) within organizations across any sector. Solutions tailored for specific industries, such as manufacturing, retail, or healthcare, are also recognized.

The shortlist contains organizations headquartered across the globe, of varying sizes – from large multinationals to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're very pleased to reveal the shortlist of The 2026 FinTech Awards. This is the second year we have run this program, and we have once again been extremely impressed with the caliber of nomination.

"FinTech solutions, as with those in other broader areas of cloud computing and AI, are having to work much harder to earn customer trust. With so many solutions out there, being able to match impressive innovation with proven results is a 'must' to survive in the market in the long term. The organizations that have reached today's shortlist have all demonstrated this balance, proving that they are the leading lights in the industry.

"We would like to wish them all the best of luck as we head into the next round of judging. We look forward to seeing the results, and celebrating the achievements of these organizations further."

The FinTech Awards judges will now start the second round of assessments to determine which shortlistees will progress to the finalist stage. FinTech Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday March 24, with the winners then revealed in April.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027 later this year, to continue recognizing excellence in FinTech solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2026-fintech-awards-shortlist

The Cloud Security Awards is now accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in cybersecurity and cloud security solutions. Its entry deadline is on Friday March 20 2026.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards