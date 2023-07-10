The 2023 Global Youth Conference Opens in Shandong

In efforts to build an international platform for young people across the globe where they can exchange ideas, deepen friendship, learn more about the traditional Chinese culture, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, the 2023 Global Youth Conference was held in Shandong from July 6 to 9. More than 1,000 guests and youth representatives from 85 countries and regions were gathered in the province for the event.

The conference, the first offline gathering of international youth in Shandong after the pandemic, is a major event for international youth exchanges and cooperation. Through mutual learning, attendees at home and abroad have enhanced mutual understanding, forged friendship, and worked together for common development.

The conference was co-hosted by Shandong Provincial People's Government, Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, All-China Youth Federation, and China Soong Ching Ling Foundation. Under the theme of New Era, New Civilization, New Youth, New Mission, the conference consists of the opening ceremony, main forum "Huanghewan Youth Economic Forum", parallel forums, youth-themed exhibitions, international youth gala, and tours in multiple cities.

At the opening ceremony on July 7, the conference released ten programs of international youth exchanges and ten excellent projects of the Global Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, rolled out The Report on the Development of Chinese Youth in New Professions under the New Employment Patterns and The Research Report on the Path to Accelerate the Development of a Pilot Zone of Institutional Opening-up in Shandong, initiated 2 international organizations, namely Global Youth Conference and International Alliance on Young Entrepreneurs' Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and released the Jinan Declaration of the 2023 Global Youth Conference. 12 foreign investment projects with a contract value of 5.16 billion yuan (roughly 713 million US dollars) were signed at the Global Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum, one of the parallel forums of the 2023 Global Youth Conference.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151163/Weixin_Image_20230710173522.jpg

