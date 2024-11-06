The 2024 ECM Data Quadrant Report From Info-Tech Research Group Highlights Leading Solutions for Enhanced Collaboration and Compliance

Info-Tech Research Group has published new software insights based on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform that reveal which top Enterprise Content Management solutions are revolutionizing organizational workflows and connecting people and information in real time.

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its annual Enterprise Content Management Data Quadrant Report, which identifies the top Enterprise Content Management (ECM) providers for the year for 2024. Based on data from SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, five providers have been recognized as Gold Medalists in the ECM category.

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) is a sophisticated software solution designed to empower organizations by streamlining the creation, approval, and distribution of content across diverse systems. In the absence of ECM, organizations might grapple with issues such as disorganization, potential security vulnerabilities, and suboptimal workflow processes. By integrating ECM, organizations benefit from elevated collaboration, heightened productivity, and superior regulatory compliance.

Data from 930 end-user reviews on SoftwareReviews was used to identify the top Enterprise Content Management software providers in the firm's 2024 ECM Data Quadrant report. The firm's insights are published to support organizations that are considering options to streamline communication strategies.

The 2024 Enterprise Content Management-Enterprise Gold Medalists are as follows:

DocStar, 9.2 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

FileBound, 9.0 CS, ranked high for client support.

Canon Therefore, 9.0 CS, ranked high for product strategy and rate of improvement.

Microsoft SharePoint, 8.5 CS, ranked high for access permission management.

Laserfiche ECM, 8.5 CS, ranked high for its quality of features.

Analyst Insight:

"Enterprise Content Management (ECM) transforms how organizations handle their information from beginning to end of the lifecycle, turning chaotic and time-consuming content management into a strategic advantage," says Andrea Malick, principal advisory director, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "Without ECM, companies often face fragmented systems and inconsistent practices, which can hinder efficiency and expose them to security and legal risks. Implementing ECM not only centralizes various forms of content but also enhances collaboration and automates workflows, allowing teams to focus on innovation rather than administrative tasks. By ensuring robust version control and compliance with industry regulations, ECM empowers organizations to maintain high standards while accelerating their operational agility, ultimately driving better business outcomes."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

