The 2024 Edition of the Pigments Data Handbook is Now Available Online

ARLINGTON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Pigments Raw Materials Data Handbook – 4th edition, produced in collaboration with the National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers (NAPIM) and the Color Pigments Manufacturers Association (CPMA), is now available to access online! The latest edition of the Pigments Handbook provides an enhanced version of this go-to reference guide for pigments used in the production of printing inks, paints, and other chemical coatings.

Previously updated in 2018 and available in print format, the Pigments Handbook has been widely regarded as an essential information source for professionals working with pigments in various industries. Now, with the 2024 online edition, users gain access to an easily searchable database of expanded regulatory and technical data for more than 250 organic and inorganic pigments. This new digital format provides a wealth of information, including pigment properties, regulations, applications and performance, individual pigment data sheets, extensive cross references, tables and indices.

The online handbook is organized into the following sections:

Description of the Data Compilation: Understand how the data was compiled and organized.

Safety and Health Information: Access safety information related to pigments.

Tables of Pigment Properties: Quickly reference essential properties.

Compilation of Spectral Curves: Explore spectral data for each pigment.

Technical Data Sheets: Take a deep dive into pigment technical specifics.

Supplier Directory: Connect with pigment manufacturers and distributors.

Users can search for pigments by name, CAS number, Colour Index number, chemical class or application.

The 2024 Pigments Handbook online edition can be accessed with a paid annual subscription. Special member pricing is available for NAPIM and CPMA members. For more information and to subscribe today, visit www.thepigmentshandbook.com.

