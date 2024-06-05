THE 2024 FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION AWARDS BESTOWS ITS HIGHEST HONORS AT ITS ANNUAL INDUSTRY GALA

Presenters from the worlds of fragrance, fashion and film celebrated the Best in Fragrance from Perfumer to Packaging Design

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a star studded salute, The 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards Ceremony celebrated 19 winners and inducted two special honorees during its iconic event held at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, this evening. With over 1,000 guests from the global fragrance industry in attendance, the festivities included celebrities, artists, designers, and influencers, all gathered to celebrate the extraordinary achievements and individuals in fragrances. Two of the highest honors, the Hall of Fame Award was bestowed to Givaudan CEO, Gilles Andrier, and the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer was presented to Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton Master Perfumer. Following last year's milestone of the Awards' 50th, this year's sold-out ceremony commemorated another landmark, the 75th Anniversary of the founding of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF).

TFF President Linda G. Levy remarked, "Tonight's ceremony was a magnificent celebration of outstanding winners, remarkable honorees, as well as a celebration of our impact in the U.S. fragrance industry. It was a historic night for The Fragrance Foundation from the number of attendees to the number of years we have been building community for everyone who loves fragrance and welcoming the diversity across America to the wonderful world of fragrance." She added, "The Awards are our way of continuing to inspire the world to discover the magic, passion and artistry of fragrance."

The exuberance for TFF's coveted awards reached a crescendo as winners were announced for 19 fragrance categories spanning Men's, Women's, Universal and Candle & Home to Perfume Extraordinaire, Packaging Design and Media Campaign, among others. It was a night where creativity and craftsmanship were celebrated by the fragrance community, culminating in a series of standout moments saluting the very best in fragrances launched in 2023.

Presenters included actress, supermodel and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley, Elle's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia, award-winning actress Julianna Margulies, fragrance founders including Mona Kattan, Chris Collins, Bernardo Möller and Giancarlo Perez, designers Anna Sui and Narciso Rodriguez, actress Chase Sui Wonders, among other attending designers including Francisco Costa, Rebecca Moses, and Vera Wang.

A hallmark of the night and for the industry was the induction of two visionaries who were recognized for innovation and impact in the fragrance industry. TFF honored Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan as the latest recipient of the prestigious Hall of Fame Award and Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, Master Perfumer for Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton as Lifetime Achievement Perfumer to its esteemed echelon of honorees. Always a highly anticipated moment, the Consumer Choice Awards crowned three fragrances that captured the hearts of the American fragrance enthusiast who voted earlier in the awards season.

"This is the first time a fragrance house has received this prestigious award, which makes it even more special and meaningful for me and for Givaudan," said Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive Officer of Givaudan. "It is an honour to be a part of this industry that celebrates our shared humanity, and for us at Givaudan helping people live happier and healthier lives, with love for nature. I also want to pay tribute to all of the perfumers for their craftsmanship and contribution. They truly make magic and I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside such talented individuals and teams."

Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, Master Perfumer, Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton, noted, "I am honored to have been recognized by The Fragrance Foundation as this year's Lifetime Achievement Perfumer. It's the greatest joy of my life, as well as my passion, to create fragrances that take you on a personal journey."

A unique experience of the Awards was the infusion of an exclusive scent created by the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer. "Rose Fields" filled the entrance to the glamorous gala, setting the ambient scent for the evening and evoking fond memories of the childhood home of Cavallier-Belletrud in Grasse, France in a night of nostalgia for the Master Perfumer.

The emotional power of fragrance to connect, inspire and captivate was celebrated throughout the awards ceremony, and through the spoken word and cinematographic effects interspersed in the presentation onstage. The creative collaboration of filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg and award-winning poet Rhael "LionHeart" Cape, commissioned by TFF, captured the transportive and emotive mystery of fragrance through poetry and moving art with dramatic aerial photography and narration that re-envisioned the sensorial journey of fragrance discovery.

The evening culminated with a sit down dinner in the theater's promenade and an after-party on the terrace with music specially curated by international DJ Alexandra Richards.

THE 2024 FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION AWARDS WINNERS

FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR - Women's Luxury

Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum Intense, Valentino;

Perfumers Honorine Blanc & Amandine Clerc-Marie

FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR - Women's Prestige

Goddess Eau de Parfum, Burberry; Coty, dsm-firmenich,

Perfumer: Amandine Clerc-Marie

FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR - Men's Luxury

Acqua di Giò Parfum, Giorgio Armani; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich,

Perfumer: Alberto Morillas

FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR - Men's Prestige

MYSLF Eau de Parfum, Yves Saint Laurent; L'Oréal, Givaudan;

Perfumers: Daniela Andrier, Antoine Maisondieu & Christophe Raynaud

FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR - Universal Luxury

Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum Tom Ford, Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan,

Perfumer: Nathalie Gracia-Cetto

FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR - Universal Prestige

Un Jardin à Cythère Eau de Toilette, Hermès; Shiseido,

Perfumer: Christine Nagel

FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR - Popular

Lychee Rose Eau de Parfum, Nest New York; Mane,

Perfumers: Mathilde Bijaoui & Patricia Choux

FRAGRANCE HALL OF FAME

Daisy Eau de Toilette, Marc Jacobs; Coty, dsm-firmenich,

Perfumer: Alberto Morillas

PERFUME EXTRAORDINAIRE

Tobacco Honey Eau de Parfum, Guerlain; LVMH,

Perfumer: Delphine Jelk

CANDLE & HOME COLLECTION OF THE YEAR

Summer Rain, Byredo; Puig, Robertet,

Perfumer: Jérôme Epinette

MEDIA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

One Pear in Every Bottle, Jo Malone London; Estée Lauder Companies

CONSUMER CHOICE – Women's Prestige

Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum, Carolina Herrera; Puig, Givaudan,

Perfumers: Quentin Bisch, Shyamala Maisondieu & Christophe Raynaud

CONSUMER CHOICE – Women's Popular

Eilish No. 3 Eau de Parfum, Billie Eilish Fragrances; Parlux, Takasago

Perfumer: Linda Chinery

CONSUMER CHOICE – Men's & Universal

Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Parfum Intense, Valentino; L'Oréal, Givaudan,

Perfumer: Guillaume Flavigny & Antoine Maisondieu

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AWARDS INCLUDED:

FRAGRANCE EDITORIAL OF THE YEAR

WINNER: The Scent of My Mother, by Margaux Anbouba, ELLE

PACKAGING OF THE YEAR: LUXURY FINALISTS

WINNER: French Defense Extrait de Parfum, Mind Games; The Fragrance Group; Mariana Shalbaf

PACKAGING OF THE YEAR: PRESTIGE/POPULAR

WINNER: Sundae Pretty Pink Eau de Toilette; Anna Sui, Interparfums;

Perfumers: Jorg Jobmann & Yuri Hanashima

INNOVATIVE FRAGRANCE: PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Nest Scents 5th Avenue x Scent Marketing Inc. Holiday; Nest New York; Robertet;

Perfumer: Jérôme Epinette

INDIE FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: L'Or de Louis Eau de Parfum; Arquiste Parfumeur; Givaudan, Perfumer: Rodrigo Flores-Roux

The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry's preeminent organization that celebrates the creativity of the people, processes and products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence for the industry and embraces the diversity of the American marketplace. Catalyzing change in the industry with its ground-breaking #FragranceForwardTFF, the Fragrance Foundation champions creativity through diversity and a message that the fragrance industry welcomes all. As the premier resource for all things fragrance, TFF informs and inspires through education and events. A not for profit association, the Foundation unites 150+ of the nation's most foremost brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as its members, expanding its roster to include independent brands. Founded in 1949, TFF remains steadfast in its commitment to growing the diverse community of fragrance enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org or our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on IG and @TheFragranceFoundation on Facebook and YouTube.

