The 2024 Glampy Awards: The Dyrt Recognizes the Top 10 Glamping Destinations in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has announced the winners of the 2024 Glampy Awards . Now in its third year, the Glampys recognize and honor the most unique and innovative glampground destinations throughout the United States.

Glamping may have started out as niche, but it has quickly gained momentum as a fast-growing segment of the camping industry. According to The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report presented by the All-New Toyota Tacoma , 26% of private camping properties surveyed said they now offer glamping.

Campers love the little extras that make a campsite into a glampsite, and it's easy to see why. People who might drag their heels at the thought of sleeping on the cold ground can choose to stay in a toasty, Wi-Fi-connected yurt with homemade quilts and a wood stove, or a clear-topped dome set up for stargazing, or a stylish A-frame nestled on a stream.

"My favorite part about the rise in the popularity of glamping is the creativity," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Glamping is growing every year and rapidly evolving to take so many forms — Airstreams, domes, pods, cocoons, fire towers, covered wagons, cabooses. Spending time in nature is always rewarding, but glamping adds another dimension of fun and originality."

For the second consecutive year, a property in Texas tops the list of Glampy Award winners. Loving Hearts Retreats offers stunning domes in Texas Hill Country a little over an hour outside of Austin. Snagging the next spot on this year's list is Salmon Gypsy Bed & Breakfast, a custom-built gypsy wagon on the Salmon River in Idaho.

Nominated by The Dyrt's camping community and awarded on a subjective basis, the winning glampsites were chosen for overall glampiness, originality and Instagram-ability. Availability was also a necessary criteria: the list recognizes glampsites you can actually book, not just admire in an influencer's social media post. And with so many amazing glampgrounds across the U.S., previous Glampys winners weren't considered.

The winners of the 2024 Glampy Awards:

See photos and read all about the 2024 Glampy Awards honorees .

If your favorite spot didn't make the list, write a glowing review on The Dyrt and nominate it for the 2025 Glampys !

