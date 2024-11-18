The 2024 HLF Summit Kicks Off in Taiwan to Address Innovation for a Resilient Society

HSINCHU, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 High Level Forum (HLF) Summit has been held in Taiwan for the first time, gathering representatives from the world's top innovation ecosystems of over 20 countries to discuss innovation for a resilient society. Hosted by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Hsinchu, Taiwan's Silicon Valley, this event features innovation leaders from the U.S., Canada, France, Finland, Sweden, Israel, Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan.

"This year's summit, themed with Innovation Ecosystems for Resilient Society, aims to strengthen societal resilience against emerging global challenges," said Stephen Su, Senior Vice President of ITRI and Co-chair of the 2024 HLF Summit. "Taiwan's strong foundation in technology development has positioned us as a critical driver of global resilient growth. Through long-standing international collaborations, ITRI is committed to strengthening Taiwan's role in global supply chains and energizing industry with continuous innovation."

"This year's summit emphasizes the need for global cooperation in building resilient societies capable of navigating future challenges. Taiwan's world-class semiconductor industry and rapidly advancing innovation ecosystem provide valuable insights for the international community," said Julie Galland, Director of CEA Research & Technology Division and Chair of the HLF Summit.

ITRI President Edwin Liu expressed pride in hosting the summit in Taiwan. "This event marks the first time the HLF has taken place in Taiwan, establishing it as a hub to strengthen the network of innovation communities," he said. "ITRI hopes that this milestone will expand Taiwan's global visibility while accelerating opportunities for technology partnerships, talent exchange, and regional cooperation."

The summit focused on Taiwan's strengths in semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI), with keynote speakers including Patrick Bressler from Fraunhofer Mikroelektronik, Nicky Lu from Etron Technology, John Lee from Merck Group in Taiwan, Peter Wu from ASUS Cloud &TWSC. Other international participants included Amit Kapoor from the Institute for Competitiveness, India, and Harvin Moore from Frontera Technology Ventures.

About the High Level Forum (HLF)

The High Level Forum (HLF) is an international network of innovation ecosystems founded in 2012 by the CEA in Grenoble, connecting 69 science parks and ecosystems worldwide. ITRI became a formal member in 2017 and has contributed to HLF's efforts to foster global collaboration.

