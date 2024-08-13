The 2024 SaaS Awards Announces Its Winners

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Winners Revealed

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 SaaS Awards, operated by technology awards body The Cloud Awards, has announced its winners, featuring an inspirational group of innovative and progressive organizations from around the globe.

A long-established awards platform covering 56 categories, The SaaS Awards celebrates the latest innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations worldwide of all sizes, including North America, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The SaaS Awards

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The cast of winners in this year's SaaS Awards are truly representative of the very best The SaaS industry has to offer. They are also proof that award-winning technologies really can emerge from anywhere – both in terms of geography and length of establishment and size.

This year's winners place long-established names alongside brand-new startups (including one founded only last year), repeat winners from 2023 with first-time entrants, and organizations headquartered all over the world – from USA to Japan, Australia to Germany, and UK to Ukraine, to name a few.

The SaaS industry is evolving - owing to the rise of AI and generative AI, and trends such as 'Vertical SaaS' – which is unlocking fresh opportunities for innovation in previously untapped areas.

A huge thank you to all of the organizations that entered this year's awards, and a well-deserved congratulations to the 2024 winners – we are extremely excited to see what they, and their peers, have in store for us in 2025."

The SaaS Awards will return to welcome new submissions in spring 2025, to continue recognizing and celebrating excellence in SaaS solutions.

To view the full list of winners in each category, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners

The eponymous Cloud Awards program is now accepting nominations, recognizing excellence in cloud computing across various industries and use cases. The next entry deadline is Friday 18 October 2024. Entries are also invited for a brand-new awards program, The FinTech Awards, which will celebrate outstanding achievements within financial technology.

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

