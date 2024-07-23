The 2024 SaaS Awards Names Its Finalists

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Reveals Finalists

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 SaaS Awards, operated by technology awards body The Cloud Awards, has named its finalists, featuring a broad range of exciting and innovative organizations from around the globe.

A long-established awards platform now covering 56 categories, The SaaS Awards celebrates the latest innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a broad spectrum of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, Canada, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The SaaS Awards

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The SaaS Awards provides an opportunity for organizations of all shapes and sizes, well-established to bright newcomers, to celebrate their achievements on the world stage. We're thrilled to announce the finalists for 2024, all of whom represent the brightest and best within the SaaS industry.

"The rapid rise of artificial intelligence has given the SaaS industry a huge shot in the arm, resulting in a new generation of groundbreaking and innovative solutions to emerging challenges.

"Our judges haven't been shy in telling us how difficult their decisions have been in selecting our finalists from an outstanding pool of shortlistees – a testament to the quality and ingenuity of the organizations represented in these awards. A warm congratulations, and we wish all finalists well as we head into the final round of judging."

The SaaS Awards judges will now begin the final round of assessment to select 2024's winners in each category, with an announcement expected on 13th August 2024.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in spring 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in SaaS solutions.

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-finalists

The Cloud Awards and The A.I. Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and artificial intelligence across various industries. The next entry deadline, for The A.I. Awards, is Friday 2 August 2024.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance.'

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance.'

SOURCE The Cloud Awards