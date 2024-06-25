The 2024 SaaS Awards Shortlist Revealed

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Announces its Shortlist

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 SaaS Awards, operated by technology awards body The Cloud Awards, has revealed its shortlist, featuring over 200 outstanding and innovative organizations from around the globe.

A long-established awards platform now spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards celebrates the latest innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The SaaS Awards

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The SaaS Awards has long provided a global recognition stage for organizations at the cutting edge of the software-as-a-service industry. We're delighted to reveal the shortlisted entries for 2024, all of which embody the spirit of innovation and commitment to excellence synonymous with these awards.

"The variety of entries has been particularly impressive this year. In 2023, our awards entrants predicted one of 2024's industry trends to be a rise in 'Vertical SaaS' – solutions tailored for specific use cases or sectors – which has proven true with many of our shortlistees demonstrating inventive approaches to unique challenges.

"Reaching the shortlist stage is no small achievement. A warm congratulations, and we wish all shortlistees luck as we head into the next round of judging."

The program's judges will now begin the second round of assessment to determine which of the shortlistees are to be taken forwards to the finalist stage. SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 22 July 2024, with the final winners revealed in August 2024.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in spring 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in SaaS solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-shortlist

The Cloud Awards and The A.I. Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and artificial intelligence across various industries. The next entry deadline, for The A.I. Awards, is Friday 19 July 2024.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Sales and Marketing Manager

https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards