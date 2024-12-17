The 2024/25 Cloud Awards Finalists Confirmed

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces its Finalists

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024/25 Cloud Awards - the long-running awards platform recognizing achievements in cloud computing - has named its finalists.

Currently in its 14th year, The Cloud Awards covers 36 categories showcasing numerous disciplines within cloud computing. This includes cloud solutions for areas such as CRM, Finance, and HR, and innovative use of technologies for mobile, use of artificial intelligence, and 'Internet of Things'. Individual projects, strategies and working environments are also celebrated, as well as overall excellence in cloud computing through infrastructure, data management and security.

The finals stage contains organizations headquartered from across the globe, with emerging startups standing shoulder-to-shoulder with established household names.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are excited to reveal the finalists of The 2024/25 Cloud Awards. The judges have had a challenging, yet rewarding, task in determining which of the shortlistees to take forwards to this stage.

Indeed, such is the quality of the field of nominations, we have taken forwards more submissions to the finals in some categories than in previous years – the judges having determined that their place at this stage is richly deserved.

We await their verdict on the winners with great anticipation. On behalf of all at The Cloud Awards we wish the finalists well, and thank them again for their participation in this year's awards."

The Cloud Awards judges will now begin their final round of assessments to determine which finalists are to be selected as this year's winners. Cloud Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 14 January 2025.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in fall 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To see which organizations have made the finals, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-25-cloud-computing-awards-finalists

The FinTech Awards and Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in financial technologies and cloud security solutions respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday 24 January 2025. 'Earlybird' entries are being accepted for The Cloud Security Awards until Friday 3 January 2025, with an entry deadline on 21 February 2025.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 26 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards