THE 2025 VIRTUOSO® LUXE REPORT: SOLO SOJOURNS AND ACTIVE ADVENTURES AWAIT

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso®, the global network renowned for luxury and experiential travel, is uniquely positioned to identify travel trends shaping the year ahead. The 2025 Virtuoso Luxe Report once again draws insights from Virtuoso's industry-leading travel agencies and advisors across 58 countries to determine what's now and next for in-the-know travelers.

In 2025, Virtuoso clients will continue to prioritize exploration and personalized experiences, while maximizing value without compromising quality. Luxury travelers are willing to spend more but are mindful of rising costs, making guidance from their trusted travel advisor crucial. Half of advisors surveyed anticipate a slight rise in travel demand next year, with 20 percent expecting a significant increase. Additionally, 55 percent predict a modest uptick in spending per trip, while 28 percent believe pricing will remain steady.

The Luxe Report identified five key trends for 2025:

Ice-olated Escapes: "Coolcations" continue as travelers request cold-weather destinations to escape rising temperatures and crowds. Antarctica , with its expanding cruise options, has surged in popularity, climbing from fifth place last year to second among the top destinations to watch. Norway and Iceland also rank in the top five, reemphasizing the trend toward northern Europe . Climate change drives this shift, with nearly half of advisors reporting their clients are altering plans due to its effects. Seventy-eight percent of advisors say clients are opting for shoulder season or off-peak travel, while 76 percent favor destinations with milder weather – up five points from last year.



Sailing Solo: Travelers seeking freedom and flexibility have no hesitation going it alone, and expedition, ocean and river cruises rank among the top solo experiences for next year. Promoting personal growth and self-reliance, cruising lets individuals navigate new adventures at their own pace, while also enjoying camaraderie with other passengers if desired. Many cruise lines now cater to solo voyagers with special deals, dedicated hosts and social activities, making it easier to connect with fellow passengers.



Born to be Mild: Adventure and wellness continue as significant motivators, but upscale travelers are pursuing a harmonious balance of exhilaration and relaxation. While some venture to the extremes of Antarctica and Alaska , others are drawn to Morocco , Costa Rica and Bhutan , where physical activity meets holistic wellness. These "softer" adventures cultivate personal accomplishment and give travelers the chance to unwind, leaving them refreshed for their next big adventure.



You Tell Me Travel: Travelers are finding inspiration in documentaries, books, beloved films and recommendations from friends and family. TikTok remains a powerful influence, delivering rapid-fire clips of destinations previously overlooked. Yet nothing rivals the expertise of travel advisors, who report their clients are now reaching out to ask, "Where to next?" rather than naming a specific destination.



Palate and Place: Culinary experiences have become a crucial element of luxury travel, and globetrotters are prioritizing gastronomic discoveries that showcase authentic flavors and unique traditions of the places they visit – think food tours, hidden markets and one-of-a-kind eateries. As a result, some advisors spend weeks, even months, curating the ideal culinary immersion for clients to savor.

Findings from the 2025 Virtuoso Luxe Report, including top countries and favorite cities, can be found here.

More than 2,200 surveyed travel advisors contributed their extensive knowledge, professional experience and client insights to the 2025 Luxe Report of top trends. For more information on Virtuoso, please visit www.virtuoso.com.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,300 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

Media Contacts:

Misty Belles, Virtuoso – Vice President, Global Public Relations

+1.202.553.8817 / [email protected]

Lauren Wintemberg

Alice Marshall Public Relations – Vice President

+1.212.861.4031 / [email protected]

SOURCE Virtuoso