The 2025/26 Cloud Awards Finalists Revealed

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Confirms Its Finalists

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025/26 Cloud Awards – operated by the international awards body of the same name – has today announced its finalists, featuring a range of global leaders in cloud computing.

The program covers a broad range of categories across cloud computing, including SaaS, AI, and cybersecurity. Innovations in use of data, infrastructure management, and diverse types of cloud environments are all recognized, as are organizations that excel in cloud consultancy, inspiring workplace environments, or customer strategy.

The Cloud Awards

The awards features organizations both large and small, headquartered all over the world.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are thrilled to reveal the finalists of The 2025/26 Cloud Awards. The organizations that have progressed to this stage represent the peak of the cloud computing industry, and have been able to demonstrate to our judges how they are delivering innovation, and value to customers, in a challenging marketplace.

"Through these awards we're proud to recognize the skill and innovation of the systems and platforms that enable the tremendous leaps in AI and other leading technologies. It's also a great pleasure to see entrants emerging from all corners of the globe, further demonstrating that ingenuity within cloud computing can really come from anywhere.

We wish all of the finalists well as our judges convene to select this year's winners. We can't wait to find out the end results!"

The Cloud Awards judges will begin a final round of judging to decide which finalists will be named as winners in each category. Cloud Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 13 January 2026.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in fall 2026, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2025-26-cloud-computing-awards-finalists

The FinTech Awards and Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in financial technologies and cloud security solutions respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday 24 January 2025.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards