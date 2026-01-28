The 2026 NAMM Show Took Center Stage as Historic Gathering Celebrating the Future of Global Music Industry

2026 Show Marked 125-Year Anniversary of NAMM and Demonstrated Why the Global Music

Community Gathers Every Year at The NAMM Show.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, celebrated 125 years of NAMM at The 2026 NAMM Show — a powerful week that concluded on Jan. 24 and set the music industry's narrative for years ahead. Featuring five days of incredible education, live concerts and special events, alongside three days of extraordinary exhibits and brand activations, this year's show featured 1,650-plus exhibitors representing over 5,400 brands and more than 200-plus educational sessions for NAMM member communities.

The 2026 NAMM Show highlighted innovative music technologies, product introductions and trends that will shape the future of the music industry during a five-day-long platform for networking, connections and meetings that are critical for uniting and growing music makers globally.

"The 2026 NAMM Show once again delivered an incredible week of unity and energy for our global NAMM members, showcasing products, partnerships and networking for the entire music industry," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "NAMM continues to be the global stage for our industry to announce groundbreaking products, establish transformative partnerships and gain valuable education that drives success for our industry for the rest of the year."

NAMM SHOW 2026 BY THE NUMBERS

60,000+ show attendees, including 8,760+ international attendees from 122 countries, regions and territories





1,650+ exhibitors representing 5,400+ brands, which is 25% more than 2025





Nearly 15,000 artists demonstrating and endorsing products and brands





200+ education sessions with 550+ speakers





1,600+ media, influencers and content creators reaching over 200+ million followers, which is 50% more than 2025.

NAMM SHOW 2026 SET LIST HIGHLIGHTS

Product Launches

The NAMM Electronic Press Kit, an online book of product and show announcements, tripled in size from 2025, with nearly 400 brands and companies using the platform to launch new products at The NAMM Show.

NAMM Global Media Day

Now in its third year, NAMM's Global Media Day featured iconic brands spanning music, sound and entertainment technology categories to announce more than 500 ground-breaking products and business news to an exclusive media/creator/podcast-only audience of 750-plus guests.

NAMM Events and Awards Shows

Providing the platform for some of the industry's best awards shows and live events, The 2026 NAMM Show saw sold-out crowds all week long, starting with the TEC Awards, followed by The Bass Awards Show, She Rocks Awards and The Parnelli Awards. Each show catered to a thriving professional community that gathered to honor the best of the best in each category.

Looking Back on NAMM, 125 Years Later

NAMM has been consistently guided by the best minds in the music business, who share a common desire to grow the industry and music making. Ever since 1901, NAMM leaders have come together, even as competitors, to ensure their association is helping the entire industry expand. The 125-year timeline is fully digitized and available to everyone on NAMM.org

NAMM's Music for Life Honor Awarded to Industry Icon Rick Beato

NAMM presented globally acclaimed producer, educator, musician and YouTube creator Rick Beato with its highest honor, the Music for Life Award, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to music and commitment to inspiring music makers. In an exclusive Thursday morning Q&A with NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak, Beato discussed his early musical influences, the music products that have helped define his career and the future of the music business in the age of AI.

NAMM's Grand Rally for Music Education

NAMM rallied the industry around its mission Saturday morning, highlighted by magical moments with Grammy Award-winning artists Victor Wooten and Chad Smith. The session, hosted by John Mlynczak and Julia Rubio, brought the audience to its feet with inspirational performances, conversations and messages, as well as live performances from Roots of Rhythm.

The NAMM Foundation

In honor of our 125th "NAMMiversary," and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, the NAMM Foundation — with a generous $125,000 matching donation from Chris Martin, past chair of NAMM — announced at the 2026 show a total of $250,000 in funds to give back.

The Return of NAMM NeXT Europe and New NAMM NeXT Latin America

Coming off the success of last year's inaugural event, NAMM NeXT Europe will return and NAMM NeXT Latin America will debut in 2026. These NAMM NeXT events are one- to two-day leadership conferences that will gather our industry to focus on how we can grow the industry and address common challenges.

The 2027 NAMM Show is already in the works for January 26-30, 2027, at the Anaheim Convention Center. Booths with early bird rates and discounts are available now at https://www.namm.org/ns27onsitediscount

