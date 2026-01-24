NAMM Announces Eight New Board Members Joining in 2026

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global non-profit music trade organization, announced today at the 2026 NAMM Show during its annual meeting of members, that eight newly elected board members will be joining its Board of Directors.

These new members will serve a three-year term through January 2029 and will provide oversight and support of NAMM's vision, mission, and objectives. NAMM's board of directors consists of 24 directors elected by the NAMM membership, each serving three-year terms in slates of eight.

Left to Right: John Mlynczak, NAMM President and CEO, Stacey Ryan, President, School of Rock, Ryan Richman, Vice President, Eastman Music Company, Whitney McGuire McNicol, President, Maxwell’s House of Music, Chris Hutnick, President, Lienau AV Associates, Antonio Ferranti, President, Proel North America, Jonathon Breen, President, The Music Shoppe, Jeff Bertrand, Owner, Bertrand’s Music and Chris White, NAMM Chair, President and CEO of White House of Music. Not pictured: John Stephans, CEO, Avedis Zildjian Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome this new class to our Board of Directors. NAMM is indebted to the talented coalition of industry leaders that choose to volunteer their time to guide our global organization into the future" said John Mlynczak, NAMM President and CEO.

A Snapshot of the New Board Members:

Antonio Ferranti – President, Proel North America

Antonio Ferranti is President of Proel North America, the U.S. and Canadian distributor for Italian-made musical instruments, pro audio systems, and stage lighting. With more than 25 years of experience in the music products industry, he has led initiatives across retail, wholesale distribution, music publishing, and the mass-market sector, including brand licensing and international brand development. Ferranti also serves on several industry boards and is the founder of The 99 Agency, a Los Angeles–based consultancy supporting emerging creative and music-sector brands. He holds bachelor's degrees in business and music from Elmira College and the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, and MBA coursework from the California State University. Proel North America has been a NAMM member since 2003.

Chris Hutnick – President, Lienau AV Associates

Chris Hutnick is president of Lienau AV Associates based in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. An independent manufacturers' representative firm, Lienau AV serves the pro audio, video, lighting and MI retail markets in the Mid-Atlantic, Metro and Upstate NY and New England regions. Chris holds a B.A. in the arts with high honors from Stockton College. Lienau AV Associates has been a NAMM member since 2005.

Jeff Bertrand – Owner, Bertrand's Music

Jeff Bertrand is the proud owner of Bertrand's Music. Under his leadership, the San Diego-based company has grown into a cornerstone of the musical community, known for its quality instruments, services and commitment to supporting music education. Jeff earned his Bachelor of Arts in business from the University of San Diego, where he developed the foundation for his career in management and operations. In his spare time, he is involved with AIMM, OMEGA and IMMG. Bertrand's Music has been a NAMM member since 1990.

John Stephans – CEO, Avedis Zildjian Company

John Stephans is CEO of the Avedis Zildjian Company, the world's largest manufacturer of cymbals, drumsticks and percussion mallets and the oldest family run company in the United States. Based in Norwell, Massachusetts with offices in Newport, ME, Los Angeles, CA, London, UK and Tokyo, Japan, Zildjian products are sold across the globe, under the Zildjian, Vic Firth, and Balter brands, through distributors and a network of dealers. All Zildjian instruments are made in the USA at the company's factories in Massachusetts and Maine. John holds a B.A. from Clark University and an MBA from Babson College. Zildjian first joined NAMM in 1951.

Jonathon Breen – President, The Music Shoppe

Jonathon Breen is president of The Music Shoppe based in Normal, Illinois. The business began as a small drum, guitar and band instrument shop in Downtown Bloomington run by Jonathon's grandparents. Today, it provides a diverse range of musical offerings, from band and orchestra instruments to guitars, drums, digital instruments and sound and recording products. Outside of his responsibilities as president, Jonathon has professional affiliations with AIMM, Prism Group, NASMD, NAPBIRT and Vistage. Jonathon studied electrical engineering and physics at the University of Illinois. The Music Shoppe has been a NAMM member since 1973.

Ryan Richman – Vice President, Eastman Music Company

Ryan Richman is vice president of Pomona, California-based Eastman Music Company, known for crafting fine musical instruments and accessories for students to professional-level musicians. His nearly 30 years of experience in the music industry includes roles in performing, teaching, sales and repair. Ryan has also performed in several venues as a woodwind doubler and was honored with the Utah Music Educator Service to Music Award. Eastman Music Company first joined NAMM in 1993, just one year after the company was established in 1992.

Stacey Ryan – President, School of Rock

Stacey Ryan is President of School of Rock, the global leader in performance-based music education with over 70,000 students in 420+ schools across 16 countries. With over two decades of experience in education-focused organizations, including leadership roles at Huntington Learning Centers and The Goddard School, Stacey brings deep expertise in operations, franchising, and multi-unit growth. Stacey is also the founder of FrontWomen.org , an initiative dedicated to advancing women in leadership. Her work has been featured across major industry events and media outlets, where she speaks passionately about leadership, culture transformation, women in business, and the life-changing power of music. School of Rock has been a proud NAMM member since 2012, with its talented students performing live at The NAMM Show each year.

Whitney McGuire McNicol – co-owner, Maxwell's House of Music

Whitney McGuire McNicol is co-owner of Maxwell's House of Music. Partnering with Mark Maxwell, she helps lead Maxwell's House of Music, a premiere 12,500-square-foot music superstore, serving the Southern Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky metro areas for over four decades. Whitney's strategic vision supports a broad range of services including music retail, education, repairs, installations and rental space. A proud University of Louisville alumna with a degree in accounting, Whitney's strong business acumen and leadership have been instrumental in driving Maxwell's House of Music's growth and success, including the receipt of multiple prestigious industry awards, such as the 2024 NAMM Dealer of the Year. Whitney serves on the board of "The Max Music Well," the charitable foundation (501c3) affiliated with Maxwell's House of Music. Whitney is also a drummer in the all-female band "Go Girl," exemplifying her dynamic style and spirited personality. Maxwell's House of Music has been a NAMM member since 2013.

Chris White, NAMM Chair and president and CEO of White House of Music, thanked the outgoing Board members during the annual meeting of members and lauded their ideas and expertise, which have benefited the organization and its members as a whole. They are Lance Day (D'Addario & Company, Inc.), Josh Faust (Faust Harrison Pianos, Inc.), Francois Kloc (Buffet Crampon USA), Kim Koch (Saied Music Co.), Stacy Montgomery-Clark (SABIAN Ltd.) and Bryan Ottens (Peter E. Schmitt Co.).

For a full list of current NAMM Board of Directors and Executive Committee members, please visit https://www.namm.org/about/board-members

Media Contacts

NAMM Communications - John Dolak, Director

[email protected]

619.735.4028

The Lippin Group for NAMM

[email protected]

201.317.6618

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)