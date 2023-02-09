The 22nd Annual Bio-IT World Expo Announces Dynamic Plenary Keynote Program

Building a Global Network for Precision Medicine

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-IT World, the premier event showcasing the technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine, proudly announces its 22nd Annual Conference and Expo, to be held May 16-18 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

Bio-IT World 22nd Annual Event Returning to Boston this May Bio-IT World 2023 Highlights

"Headlining this year's event is another formidable lineup of speakers," said Cindy Crowninshield, RDN, LDN, Executive Event Director for Bio-IT World. "Our keynotes will provide compelling talks on themes ranging from data fueling scientific and medical breakthroughs, data federation, and how pharma makes technology investment decisions."

Plenary keynote schedule:

Tuesday, May 3, 4:00 – 5:45 PM

The Promise of Data, Analytics, and Technology: Fueling Scientific and Medical Breakthroughs

Anastasia Christianson, PhD, Vice President, Global Head of AI, ML, Analytics, and Data, Pfizer, Inc.

Wednesday, May 4, 8:00 – 9:30 AM

Federated Futures: How the Largest Federated Learning Effort in Medicine Will Inform Our Next Steps

Spyridon Bakas, PhD, Assistant Professor, Radiology & Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Jason Martin, Principal Engineer, Security Solutions Lab and Manager, Secure Intelligence Team, Intel Labs

Thursday, May 5, 8:00 – 9:30 AM

Assessing Innovation: How Pharma Makes Tech Investment Decisions

Aaron Mann, Chief Executive Officer, Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance

Peter Mesenbrink, PhD, Executive Director, Biostatistics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Laszlo Vasko, Senior Director, Clinical Innovation R&D IT, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Beyond the keynotes, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo features 285+ high-level speakers sharing their expertise across 12 unique Bio-IT focused tracks, 9 workshops, and 2 Symposia. The conference & expo will also include a Hackathon, Award Programs, exhibit hall of 100+ leading technology service providers, and networking receptions and activities with high-level biomedical research, computer science and IT professionals from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academia sectors from around the world. More information about the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo is available on the Web at https://www.bio-itworldexpo.com/.

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

For over 20 years, the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has been the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a community of leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts in the field of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, and healthcare from around the world.

Media Contact:

Ellen Farrar

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Healthtech Institute