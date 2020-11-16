The 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair Concludes with Success, Providing Impetus for China's Post-pandemic Economy

A set of figures show what CHTF2020 has achieved. A total of 3,349 exhibitors from around the world participated in this year's event, with a total of 9,018 hi-tech projects showcased, covering AI, smart home, smart manufacturing, Internet of Things, smart driving, Internet of Vehicles, 5G commercial, 8K ultra HD, blockchain technology, next-generation IT, big data, cloud computing, emergency security, etc. 24 offline and 29 online national or international organizations, as well as 109 delegations participated in this event. 144 organizations were selected by the CHTF expert jury as Outstanding Organizers, 135 as Outstanding Exhibitors, and 685 projects as Outstanding Products.

Meanwhile, various supporting activities made the fair ever more inspiring, with a total of 176 high-level forums, technical forums and industry salons held alongside the fair. In the five days, 451,000 person-times visited the fair, with the visitor index hitting 171, which means that each booth received 171 professional visitors on average per day.

In addition, due to the ongoing global pandemic, CHTF2020 prepared a virtual exhibition for those who could not come in person. The virtual exhibition provided a 360-degree panoramic display of the physical exhibition and attracted approximately 3,000 on-site exhibitors to join in and 173 international companies to exhibit remotely. The online exhibition recorded more than 2 million views.

760 investment institutions, nearly 400 domestic and overseas research institutes, universities and innovation centers participated in this year's event, expanding and enhancing the ecosystem that CHTF has been building. A total of 356 project matching meetings were held to promote investment and financing, technology transfer, startups, makers, etc.

The success of CHTF2020 is inseparable from the active participation and support of exhibitors, media and visitors. CHTF will continue to work hard to provide impetus for the development of high-tech industries and post-pandemic economy.

